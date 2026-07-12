“Dreadful”: Broadcaster Slammed for Misleading Jude Bellingham Over Thomas Tuchel’s Comments on England at the World Cup

England booked a spot in the 2026 World Cup semifinals tonight, but the post-game discussion quickly shifted from results to a pair of interviews. Head coach Thomas Tuchel’s candid statement about the team’s performance was followed by a request for star Jude Bellingham to respond, and the exchange has drawn criticism.

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“Gabriel Clarke’s two interviews with Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham were dreadful,” broadcaster James Melville said on X. “Tuchel was very clear in his praise for England’s strength of character but he wasn’t happy with the performance. Clarke failed to understand Tuchel’s mentality comments. He then gave a misleading follow up to Bellingham which suggested to Bellingham that Tuchel was unhappy with the team.”

Melville called Clarke’s post-match interview unnecessarily disruptive, explaining that the reporter failed to understand Tuchel’s actual message to his players. Let’s take a look at what actually happened.

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Following England’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Norway, Clark suggested to Tuchel that the English team had expected to suffer and questioned their mentality. The manager rejected that premise entirely.

“I never talked about suffering,” Tuchel said in the interview. “The result is fantastic, we’re in the last four, but I’m not happy with the performance in every sense. The commitment is there. We made life very difficult for ourselves, sloppy, a lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough. This is pure mentality. How can you ask about mentality now?! This is pure mentality! You can bottle it up and sell it! It’s the quality of our games. That’s it. It has nothing to do with mentality.”

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Though Tuchel admitted he was disappointed with the team’s play, he got frustrated when their mentality was brought into question, making it clear that England’s mentality and resilience had kept them in the game despite the technical performance falling below expectations.

Later, Clarke brought up the interview when talking to Bellingham, prompting the star to defend his teammates from his coach’s supposed verdict.

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“Yeah, well, whatever,” he said. “It’s difficult out there. It’s a tough shift. All the players have put in a very tough shift, my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who were out there.”

That’s why Melville criticized the ITV reporter. He argued that Clarke’s comments to Bellingham suggested that the coach had broadly targeted the team, despite him repeatedly praising the players’ commitment to the game while focusing his frustrations elsewhere.

In the end, Melville believes that the manager’s message and his praise for the team’s mentality were lost in translation.