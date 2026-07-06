England Brought In Stretcher After FIFA World Cup Win at Round of 16 Game

England’s joy over securing a quarterfinal berth after beating Mexico 3-2 was short-lived. Jordan Henderson suffered a freak injury that doesn’t look good. England was overjoyed as they got over Mexico with a 10-man squad, but as the team went to the fence to sing “Wonderwall” with their fans, Henderson fell from a hoarding on his arm. The environment suddenly changed as a stretcher was called in, and England players made a huddle as treatment went on.

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“England players & staff form a huddle around what appears to be a serious injury – stretcher needed amid concern,” the Athletic’s David Ornstein said via X.

This is the worst thing that could happen to England just as they need to get ready for the quarterfinal. The team had approached the fence to join with the fans. Henderson climbed back over the hoardings onto the pitch, and he fell on his arm and stayed down in pain. “Jordan [Henderson] just fell over there. I think he’s okay, just something to do with his arm,” England captain Harry Kane said.

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The team took no time to form a huddle around Henderson as he was given the emergency treatment. A few minutes later, he was seen being taken off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on. The England team was visibly upset; Jude Bellingham was seen furious about the incident, and Kane dragged him away. “He’s in a bit of bother, but our medical team has got everything under control. Probably best for me not to say too much. We’re there to support him,” Bellingham added.

“Jordan [Henderson] just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad,” coach Thomas Tuchel told BBC One later. “It’s a quite serious injury and it doesn’t fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital.”

Henderson is yet to be at his best in this World Cup, as he has made only one appearance in England’s five World Cup games so far. He only played the final six minutes of the win over Panama in the group stage. Moreover, he was also given a yellow card from the sidelines on Sunday night.

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Still, for the fans, England coming out as the winner from the Estadio Azteca was their best moment, fighting Mexico’s fans’ influence and over 7000 feet of altitude. From putting 3 goals past Mexico to fighting till the last with 10 men, England has many reasons to celebrate, but for Henderson’s injury.