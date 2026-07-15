England Fan Reportedly Punched as Argentina Supporters Accused of Stealing Flag Before World Cup Semifinal

The buildup to England’s FIFA World Cup semifinal against Argentina has produced plenty of tension. However, as the game inches closer day-by-day, a social media video is drawing attention for all the wrong reasons as supporters of both nations are seeing interactions turn hostile.

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According to a viral video posted by GB News reporter Ben Leo, things turned sour at an English pub.

“Argentina fans came down to the England pub and started goading,” his post read. “One Argie idiot punched an England lad in the face. He says he’s alright, but it was a clean smack to the jaw. Argentina fans also stole an England/Leeds flag.”

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The attached video had footage of Argentinian fans yelling and chanting outside of a gated pub filled with English fans, with some of the people inside the club getting into arguments with them. While it is unclear if authorities have gotten involved, the incident has added yet another layer to an already heated pre-match tension between the two sides.

FIFA and local authorities already seem to be aware of the impact the tension could have, as the match between England and Argentina has been dubbed the ‘highest risk’ match of the tournament by the FBI in a meeting between FIFA, local police, and the FBI.

The matchup, which is taking place in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, already has certain precautions in place, with the fans of each team entering through separate gates, and special attention will be paid to areas where fans could mix.

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The latest incident follows another tension-filled episode, when Argentinian supporters in Escobar, Buenos Aires, were filmed showing a crowd burning a Union Jack flag in the streets. This took place hours after Argentina beat Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Yet another incident was filmed between fans of Argentina and England, when two fans, one from each side, were seen exchanging blows during England’s quarterfinal game against Norway. Bystanders eventually separated them, with the brawl subsiding without serious injury.

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The rivalry has been just as controversial on the pitch. In 1986, the infamous Hand of God goal by Diego Maradona led the team to a 2-1 win to reach the semifinals, followed by a 1998 matchup which saw David Beckham earning an extremely controversial red card, leading to Argentina eventually advancing to the quarterfinals.

The two nations last met in the World Cup in 2002, when Argentina was knocked out of the group stage for the first time since 1962. Only time will tell if this matchup ends up being competitive.