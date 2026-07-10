England Handed Major Scare Ahead of Norway Clash as Two Key Stars Face Race Against Time

Stopping Erling Haaland is difficult enough, and England now might have to do it without some of their most important players. Thomas Tuchel is facing a growing headache ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarterfinal against Norway.

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With Jarell Quansah also suspended, the news of two key players of the team, midfielder Declan Rice and defender Marc Guéhi, is emerging as a massive fitness doubt.

As per Sky Sports reports, “Marc Guehi is a serious doubt for England’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway as he battles a hamstring strain picked up in the win over Mexico.”

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In England’s gruelling match against Mexico, they sealed their victory 3-2, but Guehi sustained an injury. It wasn’t a single explosive moment, but Guéhi fought through the high-intensity, physical clash to help secure the win.

They discovered the injury post-match when he complained of acute thigh pain. The doctors believed it was severe muscular fatigue. When the pain persisted, scans later confirmed that the fatigue was actually a genuine hamstring strain. The injury caused him to miss practice this week.

Meanwhile, the man in midfield, Rice, is in a rather scarier situation than one would want him to be in. His health came as a double blow to the England national team. Rice is fighting a severe sickness bug and chronic physical injuries at the same time. He woke up with acute stomach complaints. The team has isolated him from the rest of the squad, as per The Daily Mail. He also missed the last two training days, which makes the midfielder’s availability for tomorrow night’s match against Norway rather uncertain.

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However, Rice has a deep love for the jersey. Tuchel had talked about one of his conversations with Rice: “I asked him very late, and he said, ‘I can do it for the team, but I am in terrible pain.’

Rice played through agony during the 3-2 victory over Mexico. For Tuchel, this is a tricky situation as Rice is his tactical anchor. But starting Rice in such a condition would just be a foolish move.

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If they are unable to recover in time, Tuchel might be forced to reshuffle just days before one of their biggest matches in the tournament. There is a high chance of seeing Conor Gallagher or Adam Wharton on the field if Rice is still unfit. All eyes would be on the defense for the game against Norway. Another tactical play could be moving Trent Alexander-Arnold from defense to center midfield.

But all eyes would be on the captain of the team, Harry Kane, and his partner, Jude Bellingham. The partnership between the two has been one to watch. Norway’s Haaland, seeking to match Messi and Mbappé’s recent scoring form, will lead the opposing attack.