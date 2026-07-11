England Military Force Takes a Dig at Norway’s Viral Ritual Ahead of World Cup Quarter Final

England and Norway are having an entertaining off-field rivalry in the lead-up to their quarter-final in the 2026 World Cup. From playful pranks and a viral Viking row celebration escalating on the Norwegian side, the United Kingdom’s armed forces have entered the fray.

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In a lighthearted video shared by the UK Ministry of Defence, British military personnel were hilariously deployed to respond to what the video described as a football threat.

“Captain, sir,” one lookout said in the video. “Football-related threats spotted. It’s the Norwegians, and they’re doing the row.” The captain asked for countermeasures to be deployed.

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In response, members of the British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force broke into a rendition of Oasis’ iconic hit Wonderwall, with a message wishing their players and team well.

“Norway may row,” the post caption read. “But England roars. Good luck tonight team, from our Armed Forces around the world!”

The military entering the growing online rivalry between the countries is just the latest chapter in the back-and-forth that has caught fan attention ahead of their game. Earlier in the week, the British Embassy in Washington and their Norwegian counterparts exchanged humorous jabs in a video posted to X, where the two pranked each other with pictures of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in unexpected places.

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“Defenders are not the only ones haunted by Haaland and Kane,” the message in the video read.

This is not the first time a military force has gotten involved in some friendly jabs. After Norway beat Brazil to move into the Quarterfinal, the Norwegian military released a video where they performed the viral rowing celebration in various settings, and a still from this video was featured in the British Ministry of Defence’s video.

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The row has become one of the viral moments of this World Cup. Both players and supporters of the team have embraced the gesture, and videos have spread across social media, becoming a symbol of Norway’s impressive tournament run.

This tournament has been a remarkable effort for Norway, who have reached their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal, with star Erling Haaland leading a squad which has defied expectations across each stop in the tournament. Meanwhile, England enters the clash hoping to continue their push for the title under Thomas Tuchel.

Whatever happens on the field, the exchange between Norway and England has already become one of the most memorable parts of the tournament, and fans on either side appear to be making the most of it.