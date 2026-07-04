England Players Loudly Booed by Mexican Fans Despite Late Arrival and Tight Security at FIFA World Cup

England is battling everything from the weather to altitude sickness and a hostile reception from the hosts as they prepare for their round of 16 clash at the World Cup. The Three Lions are taking on Mexico at Azteca Stadium on Sunday evening, and despite their best efforts to conceal their hotel, a few Mexican fans were awaiting them.

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England’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, delayed the team’s travel plan to Mexico after Ecuador faced difficulties during their match. Concealing their tactics at the practice base was also a possible explanation. But despite the security measures, when the English coach pulled up at their hotel on Friday, hundreds of Mexican fans were seen chanting “Mexico” and aimed loud boos at them. Mexico’s National Guard created a perimeter, and police officers were in riot gear as the team entered the hotel.

The heightened security comes after Ecuador lodged a noise complaint with FIFA. Local media reported that nearly 1000 Mexican fans surrounded Ecuador’s hostel before their round of 32 game against Mexico. From making loud noises with horns, buckets, and even singing the Mexican folk song “Cielito Lindo,” the fans managed to disturb the Ecuadorian team before the match.

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Ecuador eventually lost 2-0 and launched a complaint to FIFA, blaming that the treatment they received was not in line with fair play, equality, and unity.

England was keen to avoid similar treatment, but their hotel location is no longer a secret, and they have to rely on the officials to protect them. Even if they manage to remain focused during practise, they will be tested during the game.

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FIFA considered moving the kick-off forward due to storms in Mexico City. But after consultation on Friday, they decided to stick with the original kick-off time.

Located 2,200 meters above sea level, Azteca Stadium is physically demanding for players. The Mexican players who are used to the altitude at the Azteca Stadium will be better prepared, as their blood oxygen levels will be at an optimal level. England’s players will need a stricter training regimen to match them.

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England was allotted just 3,000 tickets in the 87,523-capacity stadium, meaning they will face a Mexico team that is backed by some of the most passionate fans in the world. Out of 89 competitive matches at Azteca Stadium, Mexico has lost only twice and won 70 games.

They haven’t conceded a single goal at the tournament so far, and with veteran striker Raul Jimenez leading them from the front, there is a belief that they will upset England and progress to the quarterfinals. Notably, Mexico’s best runs at the tournament have always come on home soil in 1970 and 1986, when they made it to the last eight.

England needed a special Harry Kane brace to beat DR Congo and advance to the round of 16. They looked lost in attack until their captain scored twice to come from behind and win 2-1. On Sunday, they will need contributions from all over the pitch to triumph in unfavorable conditions.

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England ran out 2-0 winners against Mexico in their only official meeting at the 1966 World Cup, the year they lifted their only World Cup. They will be hoping for similar luck this time to end their drought. The winner will play either Brazil or Norway in the quarterfinals.