England Soccer Star’s Kind Act Towards Marathon Runner Speaks Volumes Ahead of World Cup Semi-Finals

Jordan Adams boarded a flight from England to Atlanta with little more than hope after spending his last pennies on airfare for a chance to watch his country in the World Cup semifinal. He had no ticket to the match, but one heartfelt social media post caught the attention of England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who stepped in to make the lifelong dream a reality.

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Jordan Adams, a marathon runner from England, wrote an emotional post on Instagram about his journey to the USA. “Can I get a ticket in the next 32 hours? I’m about to fly to Atlanta with a dream of watching England in a World Cup semifinal,” he wrote on Instagram.

England’s Kobbie Mainoo, who is part of the Three Lions squad for the World Cup semifinal, replied in the comments: “I’ve got you, brother,” before later contacting Adams privately to arrange a ticket for the match.

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“Eight years ago, I was told that I would start to die in my 40s from the same dementia I watched and helped care for my mom live with,” Adams wrote, referring to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), after he and his brother Cian learned they both carried the rare MAPT gene mutation that gives them an almost certain chance of developing the disease inherited from their mother, Geraldine.

“That’s why, since then, I have chosen to live life in the fast lane, making sure I leave this world with no regrets. So when Jude Bellingham secured our place in the World Cup semi-final against the Argies, a quick conversation followed with my amazing wife Agnes, and I spent my last few pennies on two flights to get to Atlanta,” his post continued.

Adams has previously revealed that learning he carried the gene changed his outlook forever. “I walked out of hospital knowing I wanted to make an impact on the world,” he said after completing one of his fundraising challenges.

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After their mother passed away at the age of 52 following her battle with FTD, the brothers decided to honor her memory by running marathons to raise awareness of the disease. They became known as the FTD Brothers and most recently completed an extraordinary challenge of running 33 marathons in 33 days, starting with the London Marathon before covering all 32 counties across the island of Ireland. The effort raised around £1.5 million, taking their overall fundraising total to nearly £2 million for dementia research.

The London Marathon, where Jordan ran the event with a 25kg fridge strapped to his back, made him a well-known name in the marathon community. The unusual challenge was designed to spark conversations about FTD among people who otherwise might never have heard of the condition.

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After receiving the ticket from Mainoo, Adams was overjoyed.

“None other than Kobbie Mainoo reached out and offered me a ticket to the game. To be quite honest, I’m quite speechless,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I can’t believe a current England player in the squad at the World Cup would show that level of kindness. That is unbelievable.”

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Adams later thanked the Manchester United midfielder personally, writing, “Massive thank you to Kobbie for showing what a humble and generous human being he is; it’s made me love this team even more. I’ll forever be grateful for this opportunity.”

Adams also revealed that FIFA had approached him to attend the World Cup semifinal as a special guest while also collaborating with the FTD Brothers on a social media campaign to help raise global awareness of frontotemporal dementia.

“Thank you to everyone in the community who has shared this post and helped bring alive this dream I’ve had since I was a boy. I’m going to the World Cup semi-final,” he concluded.

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Mainoo will be in action with England as they take on Argentina in the World Cup semifinal on July 15 in what has been billed as a high-risk clash. The winner will face Spain in the World Cup final, while Adams will be cheering on the Three Lions after a journey that turned a social media plea into one of the tournament’s most heartwarming stories.