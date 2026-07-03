England Soccer Team’s Safety Concerns Raise In Mexico Hours After They Delay Their Arrival For FIFA World Cup Round Of 16

England expected their biggest challenge in Mexico to come on the football pitch. Instead, safety concerns have become an unexpected talking point ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown. Following a delayed arrival, the Three Lions are now dealing with increased security attention.

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According to a report from The Sun, Mexican journalists intend to disclose the location of the England team’s hotel before the World Cup match against Mexico. As things stand, the England soccer team is keeping the hotel’s location confidential. But the wish to reveal the location of the European nation’s team hotel isn’t without reason.

The Round of 16 match will take place locally on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at the Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca). So, the primary reason could be to deprive England’s players of critical rest ahead of the showdown. As such, it will automatically give Mexico a physical edge on the pitch. On top of that, if combined with Mexico City’s altitude and sweltering heat, a sleepless night is seen as a tool to break the English players’ stamina.

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However, this won’t be the first time that the Mexican journalist would be involved in such an activity. The press has already escalated tactics by leaking England’s official training ground location earlier today. As a result, Manager Thomas Tuchel and staff have been forced to make constant security adjustments. Keeping the team hotel information and delaying their arrival are two of them.

Previously, the Ecuador soccer team faced a similar situation. The Moises Caicedo-led team and Mexico met each other in their Round of 32 clash on July 1. However, the night before the match, hundreds of Mexican supporters reached the Westin Hotel in Santa Fe to ruin the Ecuador players’ rest.

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They created a relentless wall of sound using air horns, booming drums, blaring loudspeakers, and revved motorcycle engines directly beneath the hotel windows. Not just that, a few supporters also launched loud fireworks and flashes from nearby streets and from the top of the building to shatter any chance of quiet.

Watching this incident, the Three Lions seemed well prepared to counter any complications. Hence, they must have kept their hotel details under wraps.

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The England soccer team arguably boasts some of the world-class talent. However, luck hasn’t favored them of late. They lost back-to-back UEFA Euro Cup finals in 2021 and 2024 against Italy and Spain. On top of that, the Three Lions won their last FIFA World Cup 60 years back against West Germany in 1966. So, for them, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is of great importance.

But that said, it will be interesting to see if the Mexican journalist actually reveals the England soccer team’s hotel location in an attempt to help their home nation, Mexico, gain an upper hand on Sunday.