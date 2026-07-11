England vs Norway FIFA World Cup Clash Faces Potential Delay as Severe Weather Threat Looms

England’s epic FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash against Norway could be set for an inevitable delay as the weather plays spoilsport in Miami. With local temperatures hitting levels above FIFA’s threshold, the fate of the match is up in the air.

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The quarterfinal is set to take place at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Latest forecast predicts the day temperature will reach 91° (33°C) F around kickoff time at 5 p.m ET. National Weather Service also warned of dangerous heat across South Florida with humidity around 67%. The temperature might feel 10-12 degrees higher due to a ‘thermal blanket,’ according to meteorologists.

FIFA uses the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WGBT) as a parameter to either interrupt or delay matches. If the WBGT reaches 93.2° F (34°C), the referee has the right to delay kickoff, suspend play, or even postpone the match after consulting with FIFA and match officials.

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There is no fixed limit for the delay, as the referee could suspend play until the WGBT falls to normal levels. The forecast says the temperature will fall to a permissible 88°F (31°C) by 7 p.m, that is two hours after the normal kickoff time.

With no official update yet, the fans of both teams are anxiously awaiting updates on the kickoff as they have already arrived at the stadium. However, FIFPRO, the global players’ union, recommends that when the air temperature exceeds 82.4°F (28°C), the play should be suspended.

The weather has constantly disrupted soccer matches at the FIFA World Cup this time. England’s round of 16 kickoff against Mexico was delayed by an hour due to a storm warning. France played Paraguay in the round of 16 in Philadelphia as temperatures exceeded 100°F (38°C), and the game was dubbed the hottest match of this World Cup so far.

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The hottest match in the history of the World Cup took place in the United States in 1994, as the Republic of Ireland took on Mexico as temperatures exceeded 109°F (43°C).

England, which got the better of Mexico in unfavorable high-altitude conditions at Azteca Stadium, will be used to suffocating temperatures. The Three Lions will be without the services of Jarrell Quansah, who saw a red card in the round of 16.

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Norway, meanwhile, is aiming to create history by reaching its first-ever World Cup semifinals. The winner of this clash in extremely tough weather will have a final four date with either defending champions Argentina or Switzerland.