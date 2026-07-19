English Media Under Fire After Attempt to Stop Reporter Filming Harry Kane Goes Viral

England’s hopes of reaching the final ended with a painful 2 1 semifinal defeat to Argentina, forcing them into Saturday’s third-place clash against France. They responded with a thrilling 6-4 victory to claim bronze. But the celebrations did not last long. Drama unfolded during Harry Kane’s post-game media duties.

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Thomas Tuchel rested the 32-year-old striker against France. However, Kane appeared before the reporters. While the captain was sharing his thoughts, tension broke out between members of the press in front of him. Journalist Franco Panizo reported:

“Tense post-game moment in mixed zone! A group of English media tried to physically impede a local reporter from filming an interview with Harry Kane after England’s 6-4 win over France. The local reporter called FIFA reps and Miami cops over to have word with English media.”

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Panizo also posted videos of the confrontation on X, alleging that English reporters physically obstructed a local reporter.

The scuffle quickly escalated, bringing the interview to a halt as nearby media members and tournament security rushed over. Meanwhile, the local reporter sought help from FIFA officials and Miami Police Department officers stationed across the stadium. A video circulating on social media captured an officer stepping into the crowded scene before escorting one person away, helping calm tensions and bring the situation back under control.

Meanwhile, journalist Carrie Brown, the first woman to lead the Football Writers’ Association, later challenged the narrative surrounding the incident. She backed the English media and argued that Panizo’s posts and video painted an inaccurate picture of what happened. Brown went on to explain why she believed the situation had been presented unfairly.

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“Franco needs to get this misleading video down, or I’ll recommend he gets any further accreditation to FIFA events withdraw. He’s been told repeatedly the man filming was in the wrong,” she said.

Franco Panizo also responded, “Have to love public blackmail.”

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The post-game moment almost stole the spotlight from Harry Kane’s side’s 6-4 win against the Les Bleus. Declan Rice scored the opening goal in the third minute of the bronze medal matchup. Then Ezri Konsa followed. Bukayo Saka’s hat-trick almost sealed the game for England. However, Jude Bellingham added the cherry on top with the sixth goal in injury time.

“I’m really proud. This is our highest finish in 60 years and our best result ever on foreign soil. To finish the tournament with a medal is the least we deserve for all the effort we’ve put in,” Kane told the media after the match, despite not playing.

Well, the third-place game ended on a high note for England. They surely hoped to return home as world champions; sadly, that won’t be happening. Meanwhile, their Saturday win almost took a back seat to the unwanted scuffle at the end of the day.