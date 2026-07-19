“Environment Was Unbearable”: France’s Manager Breaks Silence After Resigning From Team After FIFA World Cup

Exactly 14 years ago, Didier Deschamps took charge of France with the weight of a football nation on his shoulders. The captain who lifted the 1998 FIFA World Cup returned to restore Les Bleus, and he did just that. He delivered the 2018 world title and came within touching distance again in 2022. Yet, despite all that success, he had announced last year that he would chose to walk away after the 2026 World Cup, and his reason says everything.

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Following France’s 4-6 loss to England in the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday, Deschamps addressed the media. A reporter from M6 asked Deschamps whether not being able to control or predict his future after leaving the France job makes him feel anxious. Because he is always someone who likes to stay in control. Deschamps insisted his decision was never about himself but about protecting the national team.

“I decided that it had to stop. And if I decided, it’s not for me. I tell you sincerely, it’s for the good of the French team,” the 57-year-old said. “I may not have said it; I will tell you in all honesty, it’s not for me that I made that decision because there was an environment so unbearable that, compared to me, the French team doesn’t deserve that.”

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Deschamps says his decision was carefully planned, not impulsive. He feels announcing it when he did helped the French team by removing uncertainty. Although he likes being in control, he chose not to make the decision earlier out of respect for the squad. Now, he wants time to recharge before deciding what comes next. “I will take the time to recover, but I don’t want to remain inactive either,” he added.

Since 2012, Didier Deschamps has turned France into one of international football’s most consistent teams. He guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and the 2021 UEFA Nations League trophy. Under his leadership, France became a powerhouse on the global stage.

In the final game under Deschamps’ leadership, the Les Bleus lost 4-6 against England, finishing fourth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele scored one each.

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Didier Deschamps minces no words after losing the third-place match at the 2026 World Cup

France conceded four goals in the first half of Saturday’s important matchup. However, they made a comeback in the second half. But Didier Deschamps wasn’t happy seeing the World Cup favorites’ performance.

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“It’s a loss. We were down 4-0; we played a disgraceful first half. We did show some fight, though, and there were things we did well; we had two chances to tie it up at 4-4, and after that, we pushed forward a little more…” he said.

Deschamps added, “We did what we know how to do. It’s my fault; I must not have done what was needed in the first half… At least it looked like something, even if the loss hurts. Obviously, it would have been better to finish third.”

Well, it’s the end for Didier Deschamps and France’s journey together. What comes next will be an interesting sight.