Erling Haaland and Norway Team Spotted at Miami Club After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup End

Trust Erling Haaland to keep things chilled and casual even after facing the biggest heartbreak. Norway’s World Cup aspirations came to an end in the quarterfinal against England. An injury-time goal from Jude Bellingham sealed the deal for the Lions and opened the exit door for the Vikings early during extra time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As disheartening as the exit was, this was the best World Cup finish in the country’s history and deserved a celebration. Haaland and his teammates made sure they enjoyed their last minutes before leaving the US.

“ Erling Haaland and the Norway national team quickly switched gears after being eliminated by England and were caught partying, enjoying themselves to the beat of Flo Rida, ” Telemundo Deportes shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haaland was joined by several of his Norwegian teammates, including Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, Andreas Schjelderup, and Julian Ryerson, as they went to the exclusive E11EVEN Miami nightclub just hours after Norway’s heartbreaking 2–1 extra-time loss to England. Stationed in a second-floor VIP booth, the players were seen dancing, mingling, and singing along to a live 3:30 a.m. performance by rapper Flo Rida.

The now-viral clips show the 25-year-old striker enthusiastically singing along to Flo Rida’s hit track “Low” while his teammates cheered him on. Flo Rida even gave a shout-out to the Norwegian team from the stage. “Give it up for Norway in the house,” Flo Rida said as Haaland acknowledged with a wave. Apart from enjoying their best-ever finish, Haaland remained the fan-favorite till the last minute the team stayed on the field after the quarterfinal game.

After the game, Haaland stayed behind until 9:30 at night. He took photos and spoke with the traveling Norwegian supporters. He was the last player from his team to leave the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norway’s 2026 World Cup campaign includes Haaland scoring seven goals. They also pulled off a stunning upset against Brazil in the Round of 16.

Norway’s celebration after their World Cup stands in contrast to how the USMNT went deep into turmoil after their round of 16 exit. Veterans like Landon Donovan accused US Soccer of keeping the larger talent pool out of the sport. They also pointed out how not developing their youth soccer as per the European standard is costing them dearly. And the European standard keeps its head high even after a heartbreaking exit from the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erling Haaland is returning home after being one of the standout stars of this World Cup. And yes, fans approve this statement. Reportedly, the Nike store is out of stock of Haaland’s official jersey. Clearly, Haaland knows how to end such a heroic campaign in style.