Erling Haaland out of Game Against France As Norwegian Coach Makes FIFA 2026 Lineup Call

All of us were waiting to see Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe clash on the field wearing their countries’ colors, but we will have to wait a little longer. After all the debate about the rivalry and the Golden Boot, the Norwegian will be watching Kylian Mbappe take the field from the sidelines.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Norway star Erling Haaland will start their final Group I match vs. Kylian Mbappé and France on the substitutes’ bench,” reported Mark Ogden on the upcoming clash.

Erling Haaland’s place on Norway’s bench came as a surprise to many fans before the final Group clash against France. But thankfully, they don’t have to worry as there is no injury concern or anything serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haaland has scored 4 goals in the first two games, helping Norway secure a spot in the Round of 32. His absence from the starting lineup is simply part of Ståle Solbakken’s plan to protect his star players.

Haaland wasn’t the only big name missing from the lineup. Solbakken made 10 changes, including Martin Ødegaard, Alexander Sørloth, and several other first-choice players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is an important game, but the most important is the round of 32… There is an argument that these players are used to playing every three days,” said the manager. “But here, there is so much pressure. It is like a pressure cooker.”

His focus is on the Round of 32 and the knockout stages, as the games might stretch beyond 90 minutes and even go to penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move also makes sense because the Haaland’s team is already through to the next round. Norway defeated Iraq before edging past Senegal with a 3-2, collecting 6 points in the 2 games. They are second in the group behind Didier Deschamps’ France on goal difference.

The team can get Haaland off the bench if the game gets interesting and Norway can snatch a win. This would help the team get the top spot.

Finishing first means that the team from this group will face a qualifying third-placed nation in the Round of 32 instead of the Ivory Coast. However, Solbakken believes fresh legs become far more valuable once the knockout games begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

He knows that Norway’s biggest test begins after France, and that is exactly why he wants his stars rested and raring for the playoffs. But when we consider the tournament as a whole, does Haaland hold more value than Mbappe?

Who is more important for their nation, Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe?

Friday’s France against Norway clash is much bigger than another World Cup group game for both superstars. Lionel Messi still leads the Golden Boot race with 5 goals, while Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland trail him with 4 goals each.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with the Norwegian starting off the bench against France, the road is clear for Mbappe to take a lead in the Golden Boot race.

With Mbappe leading the line, France has won 69.8% of matches since August 2022. In comparison, they have only won 50% of games without him. During this period, Mbappe has scored 33 goals, accounting for 44% of France’s total goals.

For Norway, Haaland is a key outlet, and they often struggle to replace his goals when he is not in the lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norway has won about 64.5% with Haaland, but only 33.3% without their talisman. He has scored 59 international goals from just 52 appearances. His braces against Iraq and Senegal extended a 12-match scoring streak before Norway rested him against France.

That difference explains why France remains tournament favorites, while Norway’s hopes usually rise or fall with Haaland.

Mbappe influences games through goals, assists, dribbles, and constant involvement, while Haaland changes games with ruthless finishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is disappointing that the fans will not get to see the two go against each other right from the onset, Mbappe and Haaland are still young and with the talents they possess will keep battling in big games. Without the Manchester City striker, it is going to be difficult for them to get a win, but their focus will be on the Round of 32, and their preparations will keep that fixture in mind.