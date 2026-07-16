Erling Haaland Pens Heartfelt Message for Jude Bellingham as England Loses FIFA World Cup Semi Final

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham’s friendship dates back to their time at Borussia Dortmund between 2020 and 2022. That bond has remained strong through transfer windows, Champions League clashes, and even World Cup knockouts. Despite Jude’s brace sending Norway home in the quarterfinals a few days ago, Haaland shared a heartwarming message for Bellingham after England lost to Argentina (1-2) in the semifinals yesterday.

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“You gave it your all, Jude Bellingham. Onto the next one now!” Haaland shared via his Instagram. The English star responded in the comments with three heart emojis.

It didn’t go as planned for Bellingham against Argentina. Starting as a midfielder in Atlanta, he played the full 90 minutes but had limited impact, finishing the match without a shot and creating no major chances while being kept quiet by the Argentinian defense. England controlled only 36% of the possession and struggled to unlock the Argentinian backline. This limited Bellingham’s ability to drive forward and add to his previous goal tally in the tournament.

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However, his below-par outing against Argentina doesn’t diminish his dominance in the entire tournament. Bellingham was England’s standout player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring six goals and providing one assist in seven games . He became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in consecutive knockout matches. Thus, helping the Three Lions reach the semi-finals.

So, just when Bellingham had a heartbreak after defeat against Argentina, Haaland was one of the first to take his side. And yes, this was not the first time that Haaland supported the English striker.

“I’m not surprised that he scored two goals today and performs the way he does. The only thing is that sometimes I think he gets a bit too much [criticism] because he doesn’t score enough goals or whatever it is. I think he doesn’t really deserve it because he’s one of the best in the world. I think he’s unbelievable. England is lucky, Madrid is lucky, because everybody would want Jude in the team. Of course, I want England to do well,” Haaland said just after England knocked them out in the quarter-final.

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Erling Haaland was in Bellingham’s shoes a few days ago after Norway’s exit from the World Cup. Hence, he knows the feelings. And who could be a better supporter than someone who has years of playing history together? Amid the ongoing controversies around this World Cup regarding FIFA’s policies, the politics, and the red card issue, Haaland’s public stand for Bellingham is a breath of fresh air.