Erling Haaland’s Father Feels Norway Was Robbed by FIFA at World Cup Against England

And the dream run for an underdog has finally come to an end. England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in a game that went to extra time. While many fans are appreciating the performance of Norway throughout the World Cup, Erling Haaland’s father is not. He thinks that Norway would have beaten England if not for the referee.

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“Oh yes,” replied Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling’s father, in a post by EssentiallySports asking if Norway were robbed or if the decision given against them was fair.

England are through to another FIFA World Cup semifinal, but football is barely the discussion after the extra-time victory. Instead, everyone is talking about two controversial VAR decisions that left Norway feeling completely heartbroken.

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The biggest debate surrounded Norway’s disallowed second-half goal, while another incident questioned England’s first-half equalizer.

In the seco nd half, Norway thought they had regained the lead when Martin Ødegaard’s corner created complete chaos inside England’s crowded penalty area. The loose ball finally reached Torbjørn Heggem, who finished it before VAR spotted Erling Haaland pushing Elliot Anderson before Ødegaard even delivered the kick.

Referee Clément Turpin reviewed the incident before ruling the goal out, leaving Norway stunned and England relieved.

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That decision immediately divided opinions because we have seen similar pushes during corners, often not ruled a foul. Had that goal counted, Norway would’ve led 2-1 with England chasing an equalizer with another 30 minutes left.

That made the decision feel like another difficult 50-50 call rather than a completely clear decision. But that wasn’t the only incident leaving Norway frustrated. Another controversial moment came just before halftime.

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Ørjan Nyland’s long goal kick appeared to hit the overhead Spidercam cable before dropping perfectly into Elliot Anderson’s path. England immediately punished Norway as Anderson found Anthony Gordon before Jude Bellingham buried the equalizer.

The rules say play should stop after outside interference, but the referees continued playing. FIFA also said that the sensors detected no contact for the play to stop.

As if one difficult decision wasn’t enough, Norway watched another crucial call go against them. That meant both major VAR moments during the match ultimately favored England at Norway’s expense.

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Those back-to-back decisions eventually sparked Alfie Haaland‘s public criticism. The Norwegian striker’s dad took to X and said, “Well done, Bellingham and the referee.”

England deserved credit for getting through another huge test, but those controversial moments continue to raise questions about the refereeing at this World Cup.