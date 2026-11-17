Spanish football was left heartbroken after Jesús de Miguel died following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a second-division match on November 2. While Owono was still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, he was handed a 12-match suspension by the Spanish Football Federation on November 13. However, the decision has now drawn criticism from former professional footballer and FC Andorra owner Gerard Piqué, who believes Owono has been treated unfairly.

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Piqué shared his reaction in a video posted on TikTok on November 16. He questioned whether Owono was being punished for the challenge itself or for the tragic consequences that followed. “What is punished, the action or the consequences?” Piqué asked.

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He went on to explain why he disagreed with the length of the suspension. “I truly believe that imposing the maximum sanction on Jesús for this action puts him in a situation he does not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened,” he said.

Piqué also pointed out that people familiar with football had viewed the collision as an accident. “Players, former players, coaches, goalkeepers, everyone has called it an accident,” he said. He believes the 12-match ban places too much responsibility on Owono for an outcome that neither player could have expected.

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The incident took place during FC Andorra’s second-division clash with CD Tenerife on November 2. As Owono came out of his goal to deal with the ball, he collided with De Miguel, leaving the Tenerife forward seriously injured. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to assist him before he was taken to hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. Despite receiving treatment, De Miguel died on November 3 at the age of 30.

To explain his position, Piqué compared the incident with another collision involving Albacete’s José Corpas and Sabadell’s Quadri Liameed. Corpas received a three-match suspension after kicking Liameed in the head during a match. However, Liameed recovered, leading Piqué to question whether the difference in punishment came down to the consequences rather than the actions.

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Piqué also recalled an incident from his own playing career involving former Barcelona goalkeeper Víctor Valdés. During a Champions League match in 2012, Piqué suffered a head injury after colliding with Valdés as both players went for the ball. He did not blame his teammate for what happened, even though he was the one who suffered the injury.

He used that experience to explain why he believes Owono should not be held responsible for the tragic outcome in Tenerife. In his view, both players were focused on the ball when the collision happened, and the fact that one person suffered a much worse consequence does not automatically make the other responsible.

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The RFEF, however, handed Owono a 12-match suspension on November 13. Its disciplinary committee considered the referee’s report, which described the goalkeeper’s challenge as involving a raised leg and excessive force while the ball was in play. The federation imposed the punishment under Article 102 of its disciplinary code.

Piqué has also acknowledged the pain caused by De Miguel’s death, making it clear that no suspension could bring the forward back. He believes Owono may need more than 12 matches before he feels ready to return to football. While the RFEF has taken disciplinary action over the challenge, Piqué believes Owono is being held responsible for consequences he never intended. And as the debate over the punishment continues, the goalkeeper is still trying to come to terms with De Miguel’s death.

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Owono’s emotional struggle after De Miguel’s death

The incident has taken a heavy emotional toll on the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who has not returned to training since the tragedy. He is currently staying at home with his family and receiving medical and psychological support from FC Andorra.

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Also, Owono has been trying to find a way to reach out to De Miguel’s family. According to reports in Spanish media, he first considered contacting them shortly after the collision and even thought about attending the striker’s funeral. However, those close to him advised him to wait and allow the family time to grieve. He did not attend the funeral, which was held in Navahermosa, Toledo, on November 5.

His wish to offer his condolences personally has not gone away. Owono has reportedly asked FC Andorra to help arrange a conversation with the family. He is willing to write a letter, speak to them over the phone or travel to Toledo to meet them in person. Andorra contacted CD Tenerife to communicate his request, but the club asked for more time so De Miguel’s relatives could grieve in private.

The goalkeeper had already spoken about the pain he was experiencing in a statement released by FC Andorra on November 4. He described the period as the “hardest days of my life” and admitted that he was struggling to process what had happened. “I find it hard to find the words and it is very difficult to assimilate what has happened. I feel a huge pain over the loss of Jesús. I am thinking about him, his family and all the people who loved him,” Owono said.

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He also acknowledged that there would be questions to answer, but made clear that his thoughts were with De Miguel and those grieving his death. “I know that there will be many questions to address and I will face up to whatever comes with respect. But right now, sincerely, I cannot think about anything other than Jesús and the pain that we are going through. Rest in peace, Jesús,” he added.

The tragedy has also left Owono facing abuse on social media. After the incident and De Miguel’s death, he received hostile messages, with some users calling him a “murde**r”. He later deactivated his Instagram account as the club tried to shield him from the public reaction and give him space away from the constant coverage.

FC Andorra coach Carles Manso has also spoken about the goalkeeper’s condition. “We have to give him space so that he feels completely free to make any decision, whether he wants to return or not, whenever he feels the time is right and he is ready,” Manso said. For now, Owono has not decided when he will return to training or whether he is ready to resume his playing career.