Mauricio Pochettino’s exit left the USMNT facing a succession crisis, and a former coach is now questioning whether the federation can solve it. The USMNT topped Group D but fell in the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Yet as momentum built, Pochettino stepped down, leaving the federation to find his successor. And with no successor finalized, former USMNT head coach Bruce Arena is now raising concerns about the federation’s direction. He specifically criticized the federation’s approach to finding Pochettino’s successor, arguing they lack the expertise to identify the right candidate.

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“In my view, they don’t have a clue what they are doing,” USMNT Only quoted Arena via X.

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For now, U-23 men’s national team coach Steve Cherundolo will lead the senior squad in a December training camp and friendly against Jamaica while the federation searches for a permanent successor. The search for Pochettino’s permanent successor is being led by federation CEO J.T. Batson, COO Dan Helfrich, and a soccer leadership team that includes assistant sporting director Oguchi Onyewu and U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes. But Arena is not impressed.

“You know, if you look at every national team in the world, the coach is usually a domestic coach. I think when you’re a national team coach, you need to know your environment. You need to know the animals you coach, and we’re lacking that,” Arena said back in 2025. “If you’re an American coaching the U.S. team, you know the culture. You know the pride and how important the national team is. I think when you bring in somebody from the outside, they don’t understand it, especially in our country, because we’re so different.”

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Reportedly, during his farewell press conferences early this month, Pochettino, an Argentine, openly admitted that he faced initial “resistance” and cultural friction in the U.S. because he was a foreign outsider. Pochettino revealed that when he arrived in 2024, he didn’t immediately feel the support he expected. He noted an underlying attitude of, “Ah, this foreign guy who came from abroad, what is he going to teach us? He doesn’t know the culture”. Overcoming that locker-room skepticism took time.

During the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino clashed with American soccer norms, often growing irritated with the press corps. He often grew irritated with the American soccer press corps, feeling they graded the team on a soft curve. For example, he pushed back sharply against the standard U.S. media practice of referring to rotated lineups as missing “regulars.” He rather insisted that any player wearing the national crest must be held to the exact same elite standard.

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A domestic coach has deep relationships with MLS managers, academy directors, and youth coaches, networks a foreign hire must build from scratch. This makes scouting domestic talent, managing player workloads, and building a cohesive pipeline from the U-20s to the senior squad much smoother.

There are few names rumored to be in line for the USMNT’s top rank. But the names would surely not impress Arena any further.

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The USMNT has a diverse pool to select from

The former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sits at the very top of U.S. Soccer’s dream list. Guardiola has previously called the U.S. job a “fascinating project,” and Pochettino publicly urged him to take it during his farewell press conferences. However, reports indicate he remains committed to taking a sabbatical after leaving Manchester City.

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The former England manager Gareth Southgate brings proven international tournament pedigree. He guided the Three Lions to back-to-back Euro finals (2020, 2024) and the 2018 World Cup semifinals. His name is also rumored for the USMNT’s top rank. And apart from these international names, a few domestic names are also rumored.

Nashville SC’s B.J. Callaghan is widely viewed as the frontrunner if USMNT chooses an American. Callaghan spent five years as a USMNT assistant, served as interim head coach in 2023, has strong relationships with core stars like Christian Pulisic, and just led Nashville SC to a record-breaking 2026 MLS regular season.

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Just as the USMNT played their last game under Pochettino against Haiti, the next few weeks will decide whether Arena’s reality check was considered or not.