Ex-World Cup Player Rows Across River After Losing Challenge Against Norway’s FIFA Finish

Sometimes the consequences of a bet can be painful, similar to what the former World Cup player Wayne Rooney faced. Rooney was certain enough about Norway not getting beyond the round of 16. But the team did enter the quarterfinals before losing to England. However, Rooney made a challenge that he would row down the River Mersey if Norway entered the quarterfinals. Guess what? He proved he is a man of his word.

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“Wayne Rooney said if Norway gets to the quarter-finals, he’ll row down the River Mersey. He’s a man of his word,” Football Tweet shared via X.

England’s Rooney went on the rowing trip, and the only difference was that it was the River Hudson and not the Mersey. Previously, Rooney quipped about doing a ‘Viking Row’ if Norway could beat Brazil. And just after they did, Erling Haaland was quick enough to offer a gentle reminder.

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“Wayne, I expect you to go out on a rowing trip,” Haaland had said.

And it came to reality. Because the BBC analysts team was stationed in the United States for the tournament’s coverage, Rooney swapped the Mersey for the Hudson River to honor his word .

“Erling, as promised, here we are doing our row down the Hudson River,” Rooney said to the BBC as he stepped into the boat. “I loved it. The fans were brilliant. So we’ve done it out of respect for the fans.”

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However, Rooney was not the only one to put himself in the situation, but was joined by Joe Hart and Micah Richards in rowing on the Hudson River.

As seen in the BBC video, Rooney also joked as they rowed: “I think I’ve pulled my thigh!”

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At one point, Hart cracked his own hilarious joke: “We should race the Norwegian team.”

Rooney once again addressed Haaland and said: “I hope you enjoyed it. I have seen a video of you dancing in Marbella… enjoy it.”

This all proves how Norway made history in the 2026 World Cup. Making their return to the tournament after a 28-year absence and led by star striker Erling Haaland, Norway advanced past the group stage. They defeated Brazil in the knockout rounds before eventually falling to England in the quarter-finals. They not only dominated the tournament but also made Rooney eat his own words.

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The team’s performances, especially the high-scoring qualification campaign and Haaland’s prolific goal-scoring, made them a fan favorite. Norway’s incredible run resulted in massive, celebratory homecoming parades upon their return to Oslo.