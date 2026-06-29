Fact Check: Are There Official Complaints to FIFA Over Austria-Algeria World Cup Match Fixing Allegations?

Did history repeat itself at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City? For many, the final Group J face-off between Austria and Algeria brought back memories of the infamous ‘Disgrace of Gijon’ from the 1982 FIFA World Cup. It certainly did not help that both these teams were part of the 1982 incident either. After an eventful match that ended in a 3-3 draw that eliminated Iran, allegations of collusion found their way into online chatter. Is there any truth to any of it?

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A 3-3 draw meant Austria entered the knockout stage as the second-best team from the group, and Algeria as one of the best third-place teams. Their dual qualifications came at a cost to Iran and South Korea, who have both now been eliminated.

While the match-fixing accusations seem to be largely spread by conspiracy theorists, a new report claims South Korea has filed a complaint with FIFA, demanding an investigation into the Austria-Algeria game.

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“Reports are circulating indicating that South Korea has filed a complaint with FIFA demanding the opening of an investigation into the Algeria-Austria match, due to suspicions regarding match-fixing. And if the investigation proves a violation, speculation points to the possibility of disqualifying both teams and replacing them with Iran and South Korea,” an X handle shared the update.

It’s always advisable to take the online stories with a pinch of salt. This one is no exception. Despite the post garnering more than 4 million views so far, there is little substance to back the claims.

There’s no official news about South Korea demanding action from FIFA. Instead, the South Korean president has ordered a probe into their own football administration after the nation’s poor outing at the World Cup.

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Note: the user didn’t cite any verified news, but cited the circulating reports.

So, it looks like the account just took a piece out of online fan discussions and put it as news.

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Back in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, West Germany beat Austria 1-0 in a final group match, a result that ousted Algeria. West Germany and Austria went to the next stage, while a loss still meant Austria would also enter the next round. This time, it is Algeria that is at the receiving end, and Austria is the common name. Iran and South Korea have been eliminated from the World Cup after this result.

Algeria was leading 3-2 till the extra time, when Austria scored a 96th-minute equaliser. The game even had some heated moments when Austria’s Marco Arnautovic was seen arguing with Algeria’s bench following Riyad Mahrez‘s injury-time goal. “It’s a feeling of being extremely happy,” Mahrez said. “We’re obviously happy, and it was the objective when we arrived — it was to go beyond the first round. That’s what we did, and we’re all very happy.”

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“Three minutes to play, if somebody had said this would happen, you would have told them they were mad,” Austria’s coach, Ralf Rangnick, rejected the match-fixing claim. “I’ve been a coach for about 40 years, and I don’t even remember a match that had such a ​dramatic course and such an unexpected trajectory.”

So, there’s nothing verified or concrete behind the claim of South Korea demanding an investigation.

FIFA always had a strict policy against match-fixing

According to FIFA’s code of conduct, anything that could manipulate the game outcome is prohibited. Moreover, players, referees, and club officials are forbidden from participating directly or indirectly in betting, gambling, or similar events connected to football matches or competitions.

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Let’s take the 2018 World Cup qualification match as an example. In the game between South Africa and Senegal, referee Joseph Lamptey was found to have unlawfully influenced the result by awarding a controversial penalty for a non-existent handball. South Africa won the game 2-1, but FIFA found reports of irregular betting activity. Lamptey was banned from all football-related activities for life by FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The match was ordered to be replayed, and Senegal eventually qualified for the 2018 tournament.

In the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has partnered with independent anti-corruption agencies to keep a check on suspicious activities. The controversial Austria-Algeria game was also covered, and hence, it’s unlikely that any match-fixing activity will go unnoticed.