Fans Call FIFA ‘Robbed’ After Egyptian Staff Gets Unwanted Red Card Over Potential Penalty Claim Against Argentina

Mohamed Salah danced into the Argentina box, hoping to get a goal, and lost the ball. Moments later, Argentina flew the other way, and Enzo Fernández scored to make it 3-2 and seal a famous comeback. But Egypt’s bench and millions of fans online were certain that it was a foul on Mohamed Salah in the box, which should’ve resulted in a penalty. As an Egyptian official received a red card for excessive protesting, fans called out FIFA for rigging the World Cup.

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Egypt took a shock lead in the Round of 16 clash against Argentina as Yasser Ibrahim headed home a cross from Marwan Ateya. Lionel Messi missed a penalty as the first half ended 1-0 in Egypt’s favor. The African side was in dreamland when Mostafa Ziko finished a sweeping counter, but a foul in the buildup cut his joy short.

Ziko found the net again, and this time the goal stood. This left Argentina in a fix, as they had a 2-0 deficit, and could be walking out of the World Cup soon. But they refused to fold, and what they did next was a comeback that was almost unbelievable.

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Christian Romero scored in the 79th minute and then Lionel Messi leveled the score just four minutes later, capping a breathtaking turnaround and making it 2-2. Then, w ith extra time looking inevitable, the controversial play happened. Julian Alvarez snatched the ball off Salah but looked to have stomped on his feet as the winger fell down. He sparked an immediate counter as Fernandez finished a Lautaro Martinez cross to break Egyptian hearts.

Egyptian bench was fuming at the incident as VAR checked the incident and waved it away. An official made his way onto the pitch and started arguing with Argentina players. The official was eventually shown a red card, but the conversation carried on online.

“This was a clear penalty that would have led Egypt to 3-2. The counterattack led to Arg 3-2. Egypt staff was begging for a VAR check, but they didn’t even do it,” a fan wrote on X, highlighting how a VAR check could’ve resulted in a penalty.

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“Mind you, Salah was fouled in the build-up to Argentina’s third goal, and Egypt was supposed to be given a penalty instead. VAR checked it and still went ahead to give the goal. This is the worst World Cup ever,” another fan was livid with the number of incorrect decisions from the referees and VAR at this FIFA World Cup.

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A user posted, “VAR did not look at this,” pointing to a shirt-pull incident in the box in stoppage time that was not checked.

“Egypt was DISALLOWED a goal because the referee’s VAR checked a foul on Argentina. Egypt was ABSOLUTELY ROBBED!!” a fan was absolutely furious as a similar offence in the buildup to Egypt’s disallowed second goal resulted in getting chalked off.

While many fans argue the calls, it was another Lionel Messi masterclass that saved Argentina as they advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup, where they will meet the winner of the Colombia-Switzerland clash. It marks a heartbreaking end to a record-breaking campaign for the Egypt national team.