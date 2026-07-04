Fans Feel Cape Verde Was Robbed As Disputed Decision for Argentina’s Goal at FIFA World Cup Goes Viral

And the game is finally over. The defending champions, Argentina, survived a scare against Cape Verde and will face Egypt in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. While Argentina is enjoying the win, the rest of the world is still stuck on the 2nd Argentinian goal and is calling it a robbery.

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Argentina looked to have regained control when Lisandro Martinez restored their lead early in extra time against Cape Verde.

The goal came after Lionel Messi’s corner was flicked on by Alexis Mac Allister before Martinez finished with a power shot at the back post. Cape Verde immediately appealed for offside, but VAR checked the move and confirmed the defender was in a legal position.

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That decision became even bigger after Sidney Lopes Cabral pulled Cape Verde level again with another stunning equalizer from the corner of the box.

Argentina eventually escaped with a 3-2 victory after Cristian Romero’s late winner, making Martinez’s legitimate goal one of the most important moments.

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Now, while the VAR ruling confirmed no offside, the fan reaction didn’t follow the technology. A clip of the build-up to Martínez’s goal, showing a potential offside in the passage before the corner, went viral almost immediately after the final whistle.

“FIFA have just robbed Cape Verde. That’s a clear offside in the build-up to Martínez’s goal. Why does it always seem to happen with Argentina?” one fan posted on X.

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Others echoed the sentiment, saying:

“Definitely should have been offside, Cape Verde just got robbed, is there anything FIFA can’t do for Messi and Argentina”

“They robbed Cape Verde in the dying minutes of the full time extras”

“The only reason Argentina are through is because of this offside goal from Lisandro Martínez! Cape Verde have been robbed.”

Moreover, earlier in the game, a Leandro Paredes challenge at the edge of the box in the dying minutes of normal time went unpunished, from almost the exact spot where Cabral would later score his equalizer. That decision added to the sense among Cape Verde supporters that the officiating was running against them.

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So, it is the pattern fans keep pointing to. In Argentina’s group-stage game against Algeria, Messi escaped without even a yellow card after a studs-up step on Aissa Mandi’s calf. This drew an official complaint from the Algerian Football Federation and prompted ESPN analysts to publicly question “preferential treatment” for star players. VAR didn’t intervene in that incident either.