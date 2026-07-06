Fans Left Baffled as England Star Rushed to Hospital, After Getting Yellow Card Despite Playing 0 Minutes vs Mexico

England’s round of 16 triumph against Mexico went all well, except for an injury. They got the better of Mexico’s fans, despite the higher altitude, but a celebration after the win cost the team a lot. Jordan Henderson, despite not having played the game, joined the team in celebrating the win with the fans, climbed a perimeter LED billboard, fell, and injured his wrist. He was later taken to hospital, and the freak injury has left the fans baffled.

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“Jordan Henderson has been taken to hospital after injuring his wrist in the full-time celebrations,” BBC Sport shared via X.

After winning 3-2 against Mexico, the England team went to the fence to join the fans in their celebration. Henderson, in a moment of excitement, climbed and fell from the advertising hoardings at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium. The celebration suddenly stopped as fans were left tense. England players surrounded Henderson as medical staff attended. He was seen being given an oxygen mask and then leaving the field on a stretcher.

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“Jordan [Henderson] just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad,” said England manager Thomas Tuchel on BBC One after his side’s win on Monday. It’s quite a serious injury, and it doesn’t fit the evening that Jordan is no longer with us. The doctor told me he is in the hospital.” As per the latest report, Henderson was accompanied by a medical staff member of the England team, and the 36-year-old is not travelling back with the team.

“He’s in a bit of bother, but our medical team has got everything under control, probably. Best not to give too much detail when I don’t know too much about what is going on,” Jude Bellingham added.

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Jordan Henderson is becoming a curious case for England in this World Cup. Against Mexico, he received a yellow card from the substitutes’ bench during the final moments of England’s dramatic victory. Reportedly, deep into stoppage time, a 10-man England squad was desperately holding onto their lead and trying to keep the ball in the corner near the touchline. While remaining an unused substitute for the entire match, Henderson became heavily involved in an altercation from the sidelines. The referee booked him for interfering with play and arguing from the sideline .

So, Henderson got injured and saw a yellow card, that too without playing the game. Enough reasons for the fans to get baffled.

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England fans are left stunned by Henderson

“Bro became the first player to be carded and injured without playing a match,” one fan said.

“Doesn’t play a single minute, gets a yellow card, and injures his wrist,” another added.

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“So he got booked and injured in a game he didn’t play in- great story for when we win the cup,” one user remarked. England should all-out hereon keep Henderson in their prayers.

“Jordan is an old man. He has to be careful next time,” another added. Note: He is 36 already.

“Getting injured while celebrating reaching the quarter finals and not winning the trophy is silly,” another fan reacted.