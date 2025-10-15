Fans Left Heartbroken As USWNT’s Christen Press Announces Emotional Career Update

It’s the end of an era. Christen Press, the two-time World Cup champion and Angel City FC forward, is retiring from professional soccer, and fans are devastated. At 36, Press shared the news in an emotional interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 15. “I’m retiring from professional soccer, and I’ve decided that this is my last season and my last few games… I thought I would wait until I didn’t want to play anymore, but I realized… that time is never going to come,” she said. It is the end of a favourite hero to the soccer world, however, and her own career is a tale to be glorified.

Her work is a highlight reel of a dream come true. She has played 155 caps and scored 64 goals in the U.S. Women’s National Team, where she assisted the team in winning two FIFA Women’s World Cups. Yet, it was her Instagram post that truly broke hearts. She shared two pics: one of a young Press running across the field in a red jersey, living her passion, and another of her giving a golden ball to her dad. “Thank you, football…for this beautiful life.”

The fans could not help but be nostalgic, recalling all the moments that she made in the field. But not only was the farewell post a sad one, but her difficulties in recent seasons were a sad one, too.

The career of Christen Press started in 2011 with magicJack in the WPS. She then relocated to Sweden to join Goteborg FC and Tyreso FF, then went back to the U.S to join Chicago Red Stars in 2014, where she made 60 appearances in a span of four seasons. In 2018, she made a comeback to Sweden, followed by another appearance in 2019 with the Utah Royals, which played 25 times.

Upon coming back to Angel City FC following a serious ACL injury, Christen Press was regularly put on the bench before the past interim coach, Sam Laity, and then her new head coach, Alexander Straus. Her absence frustrated the supporters, who were still happy because the team won games. And now, as she is hanging up her boots, the fans could not restrain their feelings.

Fans got emotional saying goodbye to Christen Press

One fan called it a “😢 goodbye football, hello a whole wonderful life with thousands of new achievements in whatever you want… you are a rockstar 😍.” Another added, “I just fell to my knees. Thank you Queen for all that you have done and continue to do for the game 🥹” And yes, she truly is a queen. Her career is decorated with an Olympic bronze medal, four SheBelieves Cups, two Concacaf Women’s Championships, two Algarve Cups, and a Tournament of Nations win. However, her career was not all about wins but also about motivating to fans wherever she traveled.

She inspired fans everywhere she went on and off the pitch. One more wrote, “No don’t 😭😭😪 how will I heal. I want more play time from you cp 😓🥹😩 please 🙏.”

Another added, “We’ll miss you on the field, what a legend.” And yet another shared, “😢❤️ I’m not ready, I probably never will be… but I wish you the best in this new adventure, and I thank you for everything you did on and off the field, queen.” Press has been more than a player; she’s been an icon. But her decision to retire also comes after a long emotional journey.

Three years ago, Christen Press suffered a knee injury that kept her sidelined for more than a year. But she made a comeback last season; she chose to retire on her own terms. “I thought I would wait until I didn’t want to play anymore,” she explained. “But I realized that time’s never going to come… I think it was really important for me to make this decision for myself before that became a different reality.”

Earlier this year, she and longtime partner Tobin Heath revealed they were married. They even co-founded a media company together and co-hosted The RE-CAP Show podcast. Even just a month back, Tobin retired due to a persistent left knee injury and had tried multiple treatments and surgeries before accepting that returning to professional play wasn’t feasible.

But Christen Press admits Heath’s retirement influenced her own decision. “I think it is time for my family to move on to our next chapter,” she said. “We’re going to be a part of this game forever, but it’s time for it to look different for us.” As she steps off the field for the last time, Press is filled with gratitude for her career, her fans, her family, and the city that helped shape her.