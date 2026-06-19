Fans Rally Behind Qatar’s Assim Madibo After Emotional Locker Room Moment With Canada’s Injured Ismaël Koné at FIFA

The entire Vancouver stadium held its breath as Ismael Koné lay on the pitch in pain. Assim Madibo looked devastated. Madibo’s challenge, which looked harmless, had left Koné with a visibly broken leg. Needless to say, the situation was tense, and the frustrations boiled over after the full-time whistle. But Madibo chose the sportsman’s path. He walked into the Canadian dressing room and apologized in person to the injured player. His act of sportsmanship seems to have earned him a pardon from the soccer fandom despite the horrific incident.

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According to Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch, “The player apologized to Ismael. He came into the dressing room and apologized to him. Ismael let the team know that happened. I don’t fault him for that,” Marsch said, as reported by Reuters.

He added, “I don’t think that he meant such a gruesome tackle or gruesome situation. So I don’t fault him for that, but I don’t understand a reaction from their entire bench to try to start a fight about it being a red card when a clear foul just happened that broke a player’s leg.”

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Canada was leading 3- 0 over Qatar in the World Cup fixture on June 18 when disaster struck. In the 54th minute, chasing a loose ball near the touchline, Koné was caught by a challenge from Assim Madibo and suffered a leg injury. The injury was so severe that Canada coach Jesse Marsch later said he “could hear the bones snap.” But as Madibo watched the scene unfold, he couldn’t hold back his tears.

Before that dressing-room apology, emotions were running high all around BC Place. As Koné received treatment on the field, Canadian players surrounded the referee while others exchanged words with Qatar players. Referee Istvan Kovacs initially showed Assim Madibo a yellow card, a decision that left many on the Canadian side stunned. After a VAR review, however, the yellow was upgraded to a straight red card. Qatar, already down to 10 men after Homam Ahmed had been sent off in the 31st minute, were forced to finish the match with nine players.

While the debate over the red card was happening, many viewers were focused on Madibo himself.

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Television cameras captured Assim Madibo standing a few metres away with his hands on his head as medical staff attended to Koné. He looked devastated. According to reports, Madibo apologized to Koné while the Canadian midfielder was being stretchered off the field. And Koné immediately accepted it.

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Teammates and opponents could be seen trying to comfort Assim Madibo as he struggled to process what had happened. World Cup winner Thomas Müller noticed the same thing while watching the incident.

“You can clearly see the shock on the Qatar player’s face,” Müller said on German broadcaster MagentaTV. Müller and former Germany defender Mats Hummels later questioned whether the challenge deserved a red card. “We can’t quite understand the red card,” Müller said, “It looks like a very unfortunate injury, even if it’s a serious one.”

Hummels shared a similar view: “The foul looked like a run-of-the-mill foul.” For Koné, the night ended with a broken leg and the loss of his World Cup dream. For many fans watching around the world, though, Assim Madibo’s actions afterward earned him praise for his sportsmanship.

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Fans praise Assim Madibo as Canada rallies around injured Koné

“Oh, he [Madibo] looked torn on the field,” one fan wrote. “He looked devastated,” another added. One more praised the midfielder, saying, “Well, that is a great gesture. Wish him the best.” Another fan commented, “He was pretty remorseful on the field.”

It seems many supporters praised Assim Madibo’s emotions. But the emotional impact was felt throughout the Canadian squad. Moments after replacing Koné, substitute Nathan Saliba found the net to make it 4-0. Instead of celebrating normally, he held Koné’s No. 8 jersey aloft, kissed it, and made the sign of the cross in a touching tribute.

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Hat-trick hero Jonathan David admitted the injury changed the mood of the entire team. “I think we just wanted the game to end so we could all be together,” David said after the match. Marsch echoed those emotions, describing Koné as one of the team’s most important players. “Everybody’s a little shaken by the whole experience,” Marsch said. “Ismael is a big part of the heart of our team. He’s a bit of an X factor for us, and we’ll miss him.”

The injury also brought back painful memories for Canada. Winger Tajon Buchanan sustained a broken tibia in a Copa America training session in 2024 and had to undergo surgery. When Koné went down against Qatar, Marsch immediately feared the worst. “I knew right away it was similar to when Tajon got hurt in training.”

Despite the heartbreak, Canada still produced one of the greatest nights in the country’s football history. The hosts defeated Qatar 6-0 to secure their first-ever men’s World Cup victory. Cyle Larin opened their account in the 16th minute. Jonathan David added a brace in the first half, making the score line 3-0 by halftime. Saliba’s 64th-minute free-kick goal after replacing the injured Koné, Mohammed Manai’s own goal (75th minute), and David’s hat-trick in injury time completed the win.

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One more fan added, “That’s a class act unlike Canadian player spitting their after a 6-0 blowout.” He was referring to Jonathan Osorio spitting on a Qatari player during the scuffle after the match.

For many fans, the night showed that football can be cruel. But sometimes, people remember how players respond to difficult moments just as much as the result itself.