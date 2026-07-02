Fans Unhappy With FOX’s Decision to Sideline American Soccer Veterans for Zlatan Ibrahimović Following Historic World Cup Win

The USMNT presented an incredible 250th birthday gift to the USA by booking their round of 16 spot at the FIFA World Cup after a thrilling victory. As the fans celebrated a first knockout victory at the World Cup in 24 years, a few were skeptical about the post-match analysis from figures who had nothing to do with US soccer.

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Fox Sports, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup, has assembled an ensemble cast of Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Alexi Lalas, with Rebecca Lowe hosting the event. Although Henry and Ibrahimovic are undisputed icons of the game, they hail from Europe and often were not proficient with the American nature of the game and the nitty-gritties of the USMNT.

Reviewing the USA’s 2-0 round of 32 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ibrahimovic praised the USMNT for its resilience, although goalscorer Folarin Balogun was sent off with over 25 minutes to go.

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“My reaction is a good fighting spirit. They were the favorites. Even with one more man, Bosnia wasn’t a threat. They (USMNT) showed good organization even with one man less,” Ibrahimovic, who joined Fox Sports for the World Cup as a first-time analyst, said.

“Their next game is against Belgium, without Balogun. It is a big loss, he has been one of the best, if not the best player of the US team so far. Today it was a solid game. It was a win-or-lose game, whatever you did in the group stage doesn’t matter today, but you could see the United States, they wanted it more,” he concluded.

However, a few fans were far from impressed with the generic coverage provided by Ibrahimovic, believing the magnitude of the result was not captured.

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“USA just won their first knockout game in 24 years, and immediately after the game, FOX cuts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry & a British host. How are Alexi Lalas, Landon Donovan, and Clint Dempsey not the immediate postgame crew we get to hear from? What an absolute joke,” a fan questioned why American icons were missing from the crew.

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“C’mon, @FOXSports, go with the American commentators, not Henry and Zlatan. They are BORING. I want to hear Carli, Alexi, and Clint Dempsey instead,” another wrote on X.

“Fox post game. Can we get some American commentators?” The demands flew in.

Even the on-air coverage managed to outrage the fans, as a few believed the commentary was biased in favor of the USA.

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“FOX commentators desperately trying to convince themselves this isn’t a red card. Really amusing,” a fan believed Balogun’s red card was an obvious decision instead of a 50-50 as claimed by the commentators on air.

“John Strong is so unprofessional. He makes me root against the US. I watched Darren Fletcher call England earlier, and you know he wanted them to win, but he was an absolute pro on the call. John Strong acts like a fan calling a game. I can’t stand it,” a fan was critical of the senior commentator, Strong, calling him out for bias.

The USMNT will now face Belgium in the round of 16, and the fans will be hoping to hear more from their homegrown icons.