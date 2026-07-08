FBI Investigates Alleged Financial Operations Tied to Argentina Ahead of World Cup Quarterfinal

The controversial clash between Argentina and Egypt has left the soccer world sharply divided over the result. While Lionel Messi’s team advanced to face Switzerland in the quarters, debate only intensified after VAR ruled out Mostafa Ziko’s goal in the 59th minute, the biggest flash point of the match. Now, the saga has taken a dramatic turn, with FBI agents and federal prosecutors stepping in to examine the Argentine Football Association’s (AFA) financial matters in the US.

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A new report by the Argentine newspaper “La Nacion” has added another layer of controversy around Argentine soccer. The report said the AFA, led by president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, is now under scrutiny over allegations of possible money laundering.

“According to documentation obtained and analyzed by LA NACION in recent months and revealed at the end of 2025 and the beginning of this year,” the report explained. “Gillette and Faroni — a former Buenos Aires legislator from the Frente Renovador — moved at least hundreds of millions of dollars through accounts opened in five U.S. financial institutions: Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan and PNC Bank.”

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The news outlet further claimed that “TourProdEnter LLC”, a Florida-based company, has become one of the main points of focus in the probe.

Imago Image credit: Aníbal Greco / LA NACION

“Through these accounts, TourProdEnter LLC managed at least US$260 million corresponding to AFA revenues,” the statement read. “Although only a part of those funds can be directly linked to identifiable operating expenses of the entity chaired by Tapia. Another US$ 57 million was distributed among different companies and beneficiaries.”

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The timing of the report only added more heat to an already volatile moment for the Argentine soccer president. He was already caught in a broader storm that had unsettled the country’s football scene ahead of the tournament.

Public opinion had been shifting against both the president and the AFA. Corruption probes, unpopular domestic league reforms, and a run of World Cup warm-up games against much lower-ranked opponents had already left many fans frustrated.

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At the same time, “Chiqui” has also been locked in a growing power struggle with Argentine President Javier Milei. Their dispute centers on the ownership structure of soccer clubs in the country.

Earlier in March, the 58-year-old AFA president was charged with tax evasion after a complaint was filed by Milei’s government. That development in the country only deepened the pressure around him and pushed the federation into an even more uncomfortable spotlight.

Now, with the quarterfinal match fast approaching and scheduled to be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on 11th July, this latest report has only made the story even louder.

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The fallout is already spreading across the soccer world, and the build-up to the game has suddenly turned far more explosive than any fan expected.