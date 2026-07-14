FBI Labels England vs Argentina ‘Highest Risk’ World Cup Game as Security Increases

Tomorrow, England and Argentina renew their rivalry on the biggest of stages after 24 years. The World Cup semifinal clash has many interesting storylines on the field, but off the field, it has an even bigger one running. America’s top investigative authority has decided to separate the fans as fears of clashes owing to years of bad blood between the countries might take over the ceremonial game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A meeting between the FBI, FIFA officials, and local police has classed the England-Argentina game as the “highest risk” match at the World Cup so far after their meeting on Monday night.

The historical divide between the two nations was the subject of discussion as the officials believed it could trigger clashes between supporters. England and Argentina fought an undeclared war over the control of the Falkland Islands in 1982. The war lasted nearly two months and claimed many lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the teams rarely meeting, the World Cup semifinal clash brings them together again. For the Wednesday night encounter in Atlanta, officials confirmed that there will be separate entry gates for both sets of fans. Even dedicated downtown bars were assigned to prevent the fans from riling each other up.

However, there is no segregation inside the stadium as fans may even sit next to each other due to the ticket allocation system.

Atlanta Police Department released an official statement on the situation. “As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-final match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture,” a part of the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos showing Argentine fans reportedly singing about the Islands and clashing with English fans have already gone viral online.

The World Cup semis transcend the football pitch, as Argentina’s foreign minister claimed the Falkland Islands belong to them before he was met with swift condemnation from British officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, however, believed it was just a soccer match, and they had nothing else on their minds.

“The message to the Argentine people is that this is a soccer match. We’re going to face a great team with a great coach, but it is just a soccer match, nothing more than that,” he said.

Argentina avoided a scare in each of their World Cup knockout clashes so far. Cape Verde took them to extra time to only lose 3-2. Egypt nearly pulled off a sensational upset against the defending champions by leading 2-0 until the 79th minute, only to collapse into a 3-2 loss later. A 10-man Switzerland held on to a 1-1 tie until the 112th minute in extra time and conceded a third in the dying moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

England will be hoping to silence 39-year-old Messi, who has been the difference maker in most of the Argentines’ games so far. But the Three Lions have been equally scrappy, as they needed a controversial goal in a Jude Bellingham masterclass to beat Norway in the quarters. Head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that they weren’t good enough, but he needs more from his squad if they are to reach the World Cup final.

The winner of the clash will meet either Spain or France in the final.