“Feel So Sorry”: Norwegian Coach Fights Back Tears After Heartbreaking World Cup Loss to England

England-Norway’s quarterfinal match also couldn’t escape controversy. The same script of VAR denying a goal to a team was repeated, while another incident involving a suspected camera-cable touch before England’s equalizer was allowed to stand. Even Norway coach Ståle Solbakken was seen talking with the referee at the interval. However, after the final whistle, Solbakken showed class by refusing to get into any controversy and embracing the brutal side of soccer. However, he still couldn’t help but fight back tears.

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“I feel so sorry for the boys. This is football at the highest level—it gives you the greatest highs and the deepest lows, depending on which side you’re on. We were on the happy side against Brazil, but not today. After a difficult opening 20 minutes, we delivered a heroic performance in every respect. I can’t blame the players or ask for anything more than what they gave,” Solbakken said after the game.

Norway dominated in the knockout stage, and the Vikings were on par with England in the quarterfinal. Norway had 48% ball possession compared to England’s 52%. They also made 492 accurate passes compared to England’s 569. So, there’s no way of blaming Norway for playing bad soccer, as England went on to win 2-1. But as Solbakken said:

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“After the first cooling break, we were excellent. We played outstanding football against a top team, but our effort wasn’t enough to carry us through until the end. The incredible support from the Norwegian fans means everything to us. We have to be strong in defeat and not look for excuses or blame refereeing decisions. This is football at the highest level.”

Norway fans had the most unique celebrations that involved even their players. They all celebrated together with a “Vikings row” style. The fans missed the same against England, but Norway’s fans have made this World Cup special. And those same fans now believe that Norway was robbed.

Heated moments followed, especially after Torbjørn Heggem’s goal was disallowed following a foul by Erling Haaland. Haaland committed a foul by pushing England midfielder Elliot Anderson to the ground inside the penalty area . Because Haaland’s infraction occurred before the corner kick was taken, the VAR and referee Clément Turpin ruled out the resulting goal but ordered the corner kick to be retaken instead of awarding a free kick to England.

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On the other hand, Norway were left fuming in first-half stoppage time, convinced the ball had clipped the sky cam hanging above the pitch on the way to England’s equalizer during the World Cup quarter-final at Hard Rock Stadium. Fox’s broadcast footage appeared to show Ørjan Nyland’s goal kick brushing the wire-suspended camera above the field, altering its path before Elliot Anderson picked it up. Anderson found Anthony Gordon, who set up Jude Bellingham to make it 1-1. However, FIFA later said Connected Ball Technology found no evidence that the ball had contacted the wire. Coach Ståle Solbakken was still fuming at referee Clément Turpin at halftime, while Nyland and Erling Haaland both pointed up at the camera in protest.

Still, in the end, Solbakken chose to stay classy: “We lacked a bit of luck, but that’s life. Right now, we need to catch our breath. We’ve spent six and a half weeks together as one family, and I’m proud that we lived up to expectations and took another step forward at this World Cup. As for the Erling Haaland incident, several moments didn’t go our way today, but that’s football. In the end, we wish England all the best.”

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Another day, another game added to the controversy list of perhaps the most controversial World Cup ever.