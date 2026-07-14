FIFA Breaks Major Rule for World Cup Finals for the First Time in History

The 2026 World Cup final could feel more like a Super Bowl after FIFA confirmed a star-studded halftime show. However, for them to pull it off, the governing body has apparently overlooked one of its own rules on the length of the halftime break.

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Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and Coldplay are all reportedly set to perform at MetLife Stadium. However, reports suggest the performances might last 30 minutes. But as per FIFA’s rules that the halftime break should not last more than fifteen minutes. This decision adds to FIFA’s pattern of rule flexibility at the 2026 World Cup.

A FIFA spokesman said: “Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS will co-headline the historic FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. The performance will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and broadcast live to millions of fans around the world.”

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Super Bowl halftimes usually last for 20-30 minutes in comparison to the normal 13-minute breaks during other games.

The International FA Board (IFAB) once turned down a request from CONMEBOL to extend the halftime break to 25 minutes. It stated that the extended break might have a “negative impact on player welfare and safety resulting from a longer period of inactivity.”

When the breaks usually exceed 20 minutes, the athletes lose momentum and need to warm up again. The 30-minute break will certainly pose multiple challenges in recovery and getting the match intensity back.

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In many ways, one can say that the 2025 Club World Cup final in the USA, which had a 25-minute break, served as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup. From weather-enforced delays to the introduction of the controversial hydration breaks, FIFA adopted multiple practices for the World Cup.

But the global attention the World Cup garners is unmatched, and the latest decision drew incredible flak. The BBC decided not to air the performance at all and chose to maintain traditional halftime coverage with pundits analyzing the first half of play.

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The World Cup final is set to take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium. Spain is set to take on the winner of the second semifinal between Argentina and England. Reigning European champions Spain beat France 2-0 with a stellar performance.

On the other side, England is set to renew their epic rivalry with Argentina. The rivalry between the two nations stems from geopolitical and purely sporting reasons. Their clash at the 1986 World Cup produced an iconic clash in which Diego Maradona scored both the “Goal of the Century” and the “Hand of God” goals to inflict a 2-1 defeat on England.