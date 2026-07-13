FIFA Confirms Argentina’s Request That Brings Back 40 Year Old World Cup Memory Against England

It looks like Argentina wants to turn the clock back in their upcoming semifinal meeting with England. According to an earlier report from on-the-ground reporter Gaston Edul, the Albiceleste has requested to play in their away kit at the Atlanta stadium on Wednesday. Edul confirmed an hour ago that Lionel Messi and Co. will indeed show up in their Adidas Blue kit, meaning FIFA has granted the request. The official FIFA match color designation released on July 12 confirms the same. Now, what has this kit got to do with luck?

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In the five times they met each other in a World Cup fixture (twice in the group stages and three times in the knockout stages), the Latin American side has only won twice. But both of those wins came in the knockout stages, and in their blue kits. The most infamous win of the lot was in the 1986 World Cup.

Before the 1986 quarterfinal, then-manager Carlos Bilardo had to desperately source custom lightweight navy blue jerseys right before the game for tactical comfort. Diego Maradona scored his “Goal of the Century” and the infamous “Hand of God” goals in that custom kit during their iconic 2-1 victory. In the 1998 round of 16, Argentina again wore the away jersey and defeated England in a penalty shootout.

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So, just before the crucial face-off against England, Argentina would like to keep all the relevant factors on their side. They are not upsetting the cábala (superstition) before this big game.

On the other hand, England chose to keep it all white. “England has requested FIFA to play in the 100% white kit,” Futbol de Inglaterra reported.

However, changing the kit would surely not be enough to beat England. England would pose a bigger challenge. As Argentina skipper Lionel Messi acknowledged: “It’s special to face the big national teams. I’ve never had the chance to play against England.”

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The Argentine defense has looked unconvincing throughout the tournament. Teams like Cape Verde, Egypt, and Switzerland have all found success exploiting the spaces behind their defensive line. Moreover, the reigning champions have been stretched to their limits, playing multiple exhausting matches that went into extra time.

This accumulated fatigue could become a major factor against a highly energetic and athletic English squad. England’s tactical setup is uniquely designed to trouble the Albiceleste. The combination of Jude Bellingham’s quick vertical runs, Harry Kane’s intelligent movement, and the pace of Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon capitalizes on the exact spaces Argentina leaves exposed.

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Thus, the biggest challenge for Argentina in this World Cup may come in their semifinal game. Skills and on-field dominance may not be enough to get the better of a bigger rival. With their cábala, Argentina is keeping the luck factor on their side as well.