FIFA Ends World Cup Run for French Referees Who Officiated Argentina’s Win Over Egypt

After all the controversy in the Argentina-Egypt game, many wanted the officials in that game to be sidelined from the World Cup. And it looks like they have got what they want, because FIFA has just sidelined the ref from that game.

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“François Letexier and Clément Turpin will no longer lead a match during this edition,” reported L’Equipe about the refereeing situation for the remaining 4 games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But is it really because of the controversial decisions?

Well, not really.

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FIFA has sidelined French referees François Letexier and Clément Turpin from the rest of the World Cup. Only Jérôme Brisard from France remains available because he has worked exclusively as a VAR official throughout this World Cup.

That announcement drew even greater attention because Letexier was a part of that messy game between Argentina and Egypt, and the mood from that game has still not cooled down.

Imago July 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; Egypt’s Mohamed Salah remonstrates with referee Francois Letexier after Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez scores their third goal. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

During Argentina’s dramatic 3 to 2 victory, Egypt lost a second-half goal after VAR intervened. Officials ruled Mostafa Zico’s finish out because Marwan Attia fouled Lisandro Martínez during the build-up to the goal.

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Egypt also wanted a penalty after Mohamed Salah went down in the box before Argentina scored the winner in stoppage time. Those decisions left Egyptian players furious and pushed the controversy far beyond the final whistle.

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The Egyptian FA filed a complaint with FIFA to investigate Letexier and remove his entire officiating crew from remaining matches. Manager Hossam Hassan even said that the officials were defending Argentina and Lionel Messi and helping them win the World Cup.

Those reactions made many fans believe FIFA quietly removed the French officials amid mounting criticism. But the move had nothing to do with Egypt’s complaint or any punishment against the referees, and the real reason was already built into the tournament’s rules, which shaped the next step.

FIFA removes referees whose countries reach the semifinals to avoid any conflict of interest in the tournament’s final stage. That policy also affects officials linked to Argentina, Spain, and England now that their teams have reached the semis, which changes the officiating picture quickly.

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The decision also helps FIFA limit fresh controversy during the closing matches. With every call under a microscope, the governing body wants the focus to stay on the players and the title race, not on the officials themselves, and that pressure only grows from here.