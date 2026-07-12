FIFA Faces Same Technical Issue During Argentina vs Switzerland That First Stopped USA Game

FIFA’s expanded use of VAR has taken center stage during the quarterfinal matchup between Argentina and Switzerland. It has produced a landmark moment for refereeing. After Breel Embolo was sent off for simulation following a VAR review, observers realized they were watching something familiar from earlier in the 2026 World Cup; the same technical issue.

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Here’s what happened: The sequence prompted officials to rely on the tournament’s new “mistaken identity” protocol. This incident was just a few weeks after the protocol made history during the USMNT’s 4-1 win over Paraguay in the group stage.

Well, it all started when Embolo went down after being challenged by Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, with the referee initially giving the Swiss side a free kick while assessing Paredes. However, VAR advised an on-field review, leading to a replay. And during the replay, the referee concluded that he had simulated the foul. That meant Paredes’ yellow card was rescinded and instead given to Embolo for diving.

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Since that was the Swiss striker’s second yellow card that game, it resulted in an automatic dismissal, reducing Switzerland to 10 men, something that contributed to their 3-1 loss. Afterward, Embolo was seen leaving the pitch in tears as his teammates tried to raise his spirits. But not everybody felt sympathy for him.

For instance, former Jamaica international, Jobi McAnuff, said:

“Breel Embolo let himself down, he let his team-mates down.”

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Even former Major League Soccer striker Bradley Wright-Phillips said something similar: “I feel for Embolo’s team-mates, I don’t feel for him. He has cost his team maybe getting through to the semi-finals.”

The whole situation was very similar to the tournament’s first use of the protocol. In the USA-Paraguay game, referees initially called Tim Ream for what seemed like a foul on Miguel Almiron. Though Paraguay did end up taking a free kick from it, VAR eventually sent ref Danny Makkelie to the monitor, and Ream’s yellow card was withdrawn.

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Instead, Almiron was booked for simulation after officials ruled that he had exaggerated contact. This was the first time in the World Cup that VAR overturned a caution and reassessed disciplinary action. And the Embolo incident now has shown the most significant application of this protocol.

It goes without saying that the sequence generated debate among the viewers. While officials initially earned praise for correctly identifying the simulation, many fans questioned whether the protocol was being stretched beyond the intended purpose.