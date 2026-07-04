FIFA Finally Announce Decision on England-Mexico Clash But Could Still Make Massive Scheduling Change 

Just when England fans thought they had caught a lucky break, FIFA changed course once again. Originally set to kick off at 1:00 AM UK time on Monday, there were hopes that England’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico would be rescheduled to a time English fans considered more favorable. However, to the disappointment of many, that will no longer be the case.

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As shared by Greg McKenzie in his BBC Breakfast report on X, the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash between England and Mexico is now back to its original 1:00 AM UK time slot on Monday.

English fans who were entertaining the possibility of a rescheduled 7:00 PM UK kickoff on Sunday now have to manage with the original schedule.

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The initial proposal to bring the kickoff time forward by six hours was a result of severe weather threats. Forecasts had predicted heavy rain and powerful thunderstorms hitting Mexico City on Sunday evening, right around the original 6:00 PM local start time, raising genuine concerns about player safety and the integrity of the match.

FIFA U-turn, late kick-off and plenty of confusion for England fans.My TV report for BBC Breakfast this morning looks at the row over England’s World Cup clash with Mexico, after plans for a 7pm Sunday kick-off were reversed.The game is now back to its original 1am UK time… pic.twitter.com/6m0HAFv7lX— Greg McKenzie (@GregMcX1) July 4, 2026

This is not, however, the first time that weather has caused disruption to the schedule in this FIFA World Cup. The France versus Iraq group stage match in Philadelphia faced more than two hours’ delay due to thunderstorms. Similarly, Mexico’s own Round of 32 meeting with Ecuador at the Azteca Stadium was delayed by an hour after torrential rain affected playing conditions.

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While FIFA has confirmed the 1:00 AM UK kickoff, the schedule is not completely immune to further disruption. Under FIFA regulations, any lightning strike detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium results in an automatic 30-minute delay. That means the most immediate possibility remains a weather-related postponement if conditions worsen close to kickoff. Only in more exceptional circumstances would officials consider further scheduling changes or moving the fixture to another venue.

England Fans Get Major Boost For FIFA World Cup Match But Bigger Concern Remains

In Mexico, the concerns around the scheduling of the England-Mexico Round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash stemmed from bad weather, fan safety, and public security. Back in England, however, the concern was an entirely different one.

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For England fans, the game returning to its 1:00 AM slot means viewers in the UK face a stark choice. Either they pull an all-nighter or set a very early alarm. At that hour, pubs and bars where fans usually gather to watch major matches would normally have closed. However, a new piece of emergency legislation has changed that picture significantly.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer passed emergency legislation allowing pubs in England and Wales to stay open and serve alcohol until 5:00 AM on Monday morning. The move ensures that fans can watch the full game, including potential extra time and penalties.

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There is, however, a bigger and more pressing concern for the England team: the Azteca Stadium itself. Sitting at a gruelling 7,200 feet above sea level, the iconic venue presents one of the most physically demanding environments in world football. Teams have consistently struggled with the altitude, which reduces oxygen levels and accelerates fatigue significantly.

Mexico, which is far more familiar with those conditions, has historically used the Azteca’s altitude as a home advantage. England will also have to overcome that challenge if they are to book their place in the quarterfinals.