FIFA Following American Rule Book With Latest Announcement Draws Massive Backlash From World Cup Fans

We have seen the winners donning their rings after the Super Bowl or World Series. Fans debate between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in terms of how many rings they have. But football has never had one of its own in 96 years of history of the World Cup, until now. FIFA has decided to award rings to the winners of the 2026 World Cup final, and fans are not impressed with the Americanization of soccer.

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“ FIFA has decided to award the winners of the 2026 World Cup with championship rings for the very first time. The custom is usually associated with American sports like the NFL and NBA. 30 rings will be made available to the world champions, with a further 1,996 rings going on sale to fans, ” Football on TNT Sports shared via X.

For the first time in a FIFA competition, the winners of the World Cup final will receive Super Bowl-style championship rings in addition to the traditional trophy and gold medals. Argentina and Spain will contest that prize at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19. According to FIFA, “bespoke championship rings” will also be handed to the victorious players, “bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game.”

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There will reportedly be 2,026 individually numbered rings created, marking the tournament’s year. The winning captain and head coach will receive temporary rings immediately after the final, before the full set of 30 is custom-fitted and formally presented to the squad at a later date, each accompanied by its own certificate of authenticity.

It is not the only step FIFA has taken to make soccer look more Americanized. The tournament has already drawn criticism for introducing mid-half hydration breaks that critics say resemble American-style quarters, a 30-minute halftime entertainment show at the final, and a pre-match performance of the U.S. national anthem. Ticket prices have added to the friction, too, with final-match seats reportedly ranging from $4,185 to $8,680, compared to $25-to-$475 tickets the last time the U.S. hosted in 1994.

Hence, s ocial media has been flooded with fans calling out FIFA.

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“A whole 1996 rings for sale?! We know this is about the sale of the rings,” one fan hinted about FIFA trying to cash in on American culture.

“The FIFA World Cup is not some random regional sports league. Stop Americanizing sports. The fans don’t want it!” Another fan added.

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“Championship rings at a World Cup? We are literally five minutes away from Gianni Infantino introducing a Super Bowl-style halftime show and a post-match draft. The game is officially gone,” one user remarked.

“How are players going to display a ring. Medal all the way – none of this tasteless tat,” another fan reacted.

“FIFA adding World Cup championship rings? Trophy not flashy enough anymore? 30 for winners, the rest for sale. American vibes incoming,” one more added.