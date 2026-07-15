FIFA Journalist Exposes English Fans’ Struggles as Argentine Supporters Create Hostile Atmosphere Ahead of Clash

The FBI termed the Argentina-England clash at the World Cup as a high-risk game, and the events that unfolded only proved them right. From getting the flags pulled down to being disrespected during the national anthem, the fans shared their woes.

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TalkSport’s Henry Winter reported that England fans were troubled at the stadium. “England fans reporting “stadium security pulling down flags, confiscating horns” and telling fans that they can take photos only from their seats. Not en route. Fans are saying totally different vibe to the DR Congo game here,” Henry wrote on his X.

England played their round of 32 clash against DR Congo at Atlanta Stadium, and the match had all the elements of a World Cup knockout. But the reports suggest otherwise during the Argentina game.

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However, even before the game kicked off, another controversy erupted when the national anthems of the two teams were being sung.

“Argentines disrespect the English anthem. They didn’t stop chanting “He who doesn’t jump is English,” an account wrote on X after attaching a video of the sequence.

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The history between the teams on and off the pitch, centered around the Falkland Islands, put an immense spotlight on the World Cup fixture. The undeclared war that took place in 1982 for control over the island started years of longstanding tensions between the governments and even the public.

Keeping this in mind, the authorities segregated downtown bars and entrances to keep the fans away to prevent any potential clashes. But once inside the stadium, there was no separating them, and it led to the ugly scenes at the stadium.

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At the time of writing, England enjoys a deserved 1-0 lead against Argentina. After plenty of fouls and scuffles in the first half, neither side was clinical in the final third.

But England came out sharper in the second half. As Argentina pushed forward to put pressure on England, it backfired spectacularly.

Harry Kane launched a counterattack, and Morgan Rogers fired a sensational cross for Anthony Gordon to beat his marker and fire one home.

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The result in any team’s favor could spark intense clashes, and the police will be prepared to curb them quickly.