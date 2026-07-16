FIFA Launches Investigation Into Argentine Stars Over Controversial Post-England Win Celebrations

If we think about the recent World Cups, this is the FIFA World Cup where politics has played a big part or has always been a part of the conversation. And after the Argentina-England semifinal, governments are getting involved again.

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“FIFA is ‘assessing match reports’ before deciding whether to punish Argentina after players celebrated their World Cup semi-final win against England with a banner in support of their country’s claims to the Falkland Islands,” reported the BBC after the semifinal.

Argentina were only moments into celebrating another World Cup final after their dramatic 2-1 comeback against England. But the celebrations took an unexpected turn after many of the Argentina players lifted a controversial banner.

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The banner read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas,” meaning “The Falklands are Argentine,” immediately drawing attention from everyone.

As those images spread across social media, the World Cup semifinal became only part of the conversation.

Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were among the players carrying the banner on the pitch after the win. The slogan refers to Argentina’s long-standing claim over the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory.

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Within hours, the celebrations had grown into an international issue stretching way beyond soccer and the World Cup. The controversy has even reached the British government. The government has formally urged FIFA to investigate Argentina’s celebrations and take action.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office supported the complaint, and they argued that political messages have no space at such soccer tournaments. FIFA later confirmed that its disciplinary committee was reviewing the matter and would decide on any potential action.

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Under FIFA regulations, giving out a political message during games can result in fines or other serious sanctions. Argentina has already been through a similar situation before. Back in 2014, ahead of a friendly against Slovenia, Argentina displayed the same banner and received a £20,000 FIFA fine. That earlier punishment remains one of FIFA’s clearest actions involving political messages displayed by Argentina’s national team.

While FIFA began its review, Lisandro Martinez quickly became the biggest target of criticism from many English fans. Some Manchester United fans even called for the defender not to be allowed back in England after photographs showed him holding the banner. Fans were asking United to release Lisandro Martinez and send him away from England.

Martinez later defended the celebrations, saying Argentina’s players simply wanted to represent their people after another major win. While Argentina is now focused on Spain, everyone else waits for FIFA’s final decision after the controversial celebration.