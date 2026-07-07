Paraguayan Senator Attacks French Star With Racist Remark, He Publicly Calls Her Out: Full Timeline Of Events

It was a simple game where France beat Paraguay 1-0 to eliminate them from the FIFA World Cup 2026, but the reactions and fallout from the same have seen things get ugly. France soccer captain Kylian Mbappé and Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla were involved in a major controversy after the Round of 16 game at Lincoln Financial Field on July 4. It all began with a tense moment after the final whistle and evolved into a global debate featuring personal attacks from both sides.

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Minutes after the intense and physical match, emotions remained high during the handshakes. France captain Mbappé seemed to ignore Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill’s attempt to shake hands. This saw Gill throw a ball at the striker, who was celebrating with the fans. Mbappé did not even seem to notice that the ball struck him. Later, Gill shared his frustration about the incident.

“I tried to shake Mbappé’s hand to congratulate him, but he ignored me, and then I got angry for a moment. Then I calmed down. The truth is, France has had an outstanding tournament, and they are the favorites to win the World Cup,” said Gill, who clearly classified the incident as a heat-of-the-moment occurrence.

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This led Amarilla to respond, directing criticism at Mbappé on Instagram. She shared two images of the French striker celebrating and criticized him for his match. She believed that the Paraguayan players should have reacted in a far more aggressive manner.

“Cameroonian colonized, pretending hard to be French, resentful, rich new (nouveau riche), arrogant and ugly. He was nervous and scared to death the whole game, like his whole team, they couldn’t score a goal, they won by ped…The only thing that many of us complain about Albirroja is that we didn’t slap him with an open hand after the match ended. And that I’m not a fan of football.” (translated via Instagram translate)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Amarilla de Boccia (@celestesenadora) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Though Mbappé was born in Paris, France, he has Cameroonian roots from his father’s side and Algerian roots from his mother’s side. The national identity of French players with African roots being called into question isn’t new, but the manner of the same was. The Senator did not just stop there, opting to direct vile comments towards Mbappé’s mother.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Amarilla de Boccia (@celestesenadora) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The comments saw the French striker take to X and share his views on how her comments had taken away the focus from Paraguay’s World Cup campaign.

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Mbappé responds publicly to Amarilla

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition,” tweeted Mbappé . “Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.” (translated via X translate)

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The salvo saw reactions come through from the French Football Federation, which said it would take legal action.

The Federation concluded its message with the words, “The players of the France National Team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted.”

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The incident did not remain between the two parties and the Federation, with even FIFA and political figures from both countries chiming in.

Emmanuel Macron and Gianni Infantino supported Mbappé

French President Macron shared a message supporting Mbappé and made it clear that the entire country stood behind its soccer captain.

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He wrote, “ Another goal for Kylian Mbappé. Against racism this time. All my support. When words smear, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity.”

According to NBC News, Macron’s office said Paraguay’s president had sent him a letter showing support and condemning the comments.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino also criticised Amarilla’s comments. In an Instagram story, Infantino wrote, “All of football and society stand in solidarity with the France captain – we need to fight racism and defeat it all together.”

The Paraguayan government distanced itself from Amarilla’s comments with its statement on the incident.

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“The Government of the Republic of Paraguay deplores and rejects the statements made by Senator Celeste Amarilla, directed at the captain of the French national football team, Kylian Mbappé. These statements are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity, which our country promotes,” read the statement per Madrid Xtra.

They added, “The statements made by the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to the exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the Legislative Branch and in no way represents the position of the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or of the Paraguayan people.”

Basilio Núñez, the head of Paraguay’s legislature, also said the senator’s comments did not reflect the “true values” of Paraguayans.

Amarilla releases an open letter to Mbappé

The reactions from all over led to Amarilla putting out a third post on Instagram. After speaking about her connection to French culture and referring to her education in a French school, she insisted the matter was between Mbappé and herself.

She wrote, “Nothing against France; the problem is with you.”

This can be seen as a reply to the Federation’s statement – “it is our country that is being insulted”

Per Amarilla’s open letter, she followed Mbappe’s comments closely as she highlighting his post-match comments before sharing her interpretation of the same.

After the first game of this World Cup, where France had failed to score more than one goal and had zero goals from open play, Mbappé had said, “We knew what kind of match we were going to have. We can also get our hands dirty, we know how to do it. We know how to play ugly football. Guess they were thinking we were going to show up in tuxedos, but we were ready.”

Amarilla also said she wrote her first posts in anger after the match. She said she later regretted insulting Mbappé and deleted the post. She added that she understood why her comments hurt him.

“I realized I was repeating patterns I detest, and I deleted it,” she said.

However, Amarilla continued to accuse Mbappé of acting arrogantly during the match. She said his pre-match comments and his actions toward Paraguay’s players upset her and the country.

The Senator defended her role, claiming the Paraguayan people elected her, and she had a duty to represent them.

She asked Mbappé to take back his comments about her. She said he did not know her personally and had no right to call her “despicable” or say she was “unworthy of her position.”

Finally, Amarilla claimed she could explore taking legal action, saying his response was an attack on her as a woman and a politician.

Her exact words were, “Retract your statement, honor your French citizenship, and apologize to me. Otherwise, I may initiate legal action for gender violence.”

The controversy is still focused on the clash between the French captain and the Paraguayan senator after the tense World Cup knockout match. Both sides continue to defend their views, and the situation continues to evolve.