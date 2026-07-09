FIFA President Faces Trouble After Making Favorable Decision For Team USA

FIFA’s decision on Folarin Balogun’s red card may bring more trouble for its chief, Gianni Infantino. FIFA’s reversal of the mandated one-game suspension of Balogun ruffled more than a few feathers. US President Donald Trump taking the credit made it worse. As per the latest reports, a complaint has been filed by a human rights group to the International Olympic Committee against Infantino for a possible breach of political neutrality.

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“FIFA’s Gianni Infantino to face ethics complaint over Trump involvement in USMNT’s Folarin Balogun red card controversy,” New York Post Sports reported.

The drama unfolded after Balogun was shown a red card during the USMNT’s round of 32 game against Bosnia. With 3 goals to his name in the tournament by then, the USMNT couldn’t afford to lose Balogun in the knockout stages. However, FIFA’s rulebook says no appeal can be made against the mandated one-game suspension for a red card. That would have made Balogun miss the USMNT’s round of 16 game against Belgium. Here enters the US President.

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President Trump personally called the FIFA President. Trump later confirmed the call. He did request an official review because he believed the play “wasn’t a foul” but rather “two great athletes colliding”. He argued that sidelining a top player would leave a “big stain” on the tournament. Following the phone call, FIFA’s disciplinary committee made an unprecedented mid-tournament decision. They invoked Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code to suspend Balogun’s one-match ban for a one-year probationary period, immediately reinstating his eligibility to play.

“Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events. We will continue to fight in the coming hours, days, and months in defence of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole,” The Royal Belgian Football Association said.

While the rival teams, including Belgium, were left stunned by the decision, there’s a bit more drama left. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice,” Trump posted after FIFA reversed the red card decision.

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For the London-based sports and human rights NGO, FairSquare, this was enough evidence to go against the FIFA president. “FairSquare will file a complaint with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s repeated breach of political neutrality rules,” they said in a statement. The complaint has now been sent to the Olympic ethics investigators, who will investigate according to the IOC’s neutrality clause.

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“If Mr Infantino acted unilaterally and without any statutory authority, this should be ​considered an egregious abuse of power,” FairSquare added.

And that’s not all. The FIFA President may face another challenge from the European lawmakers. Reportedly, the European lawmakers are making a case to launch an investigation against Infantino regarding Balogun’s red card controversy. Lawmakers Barry Andrews, Lara Wolters, and Niels Fuglsang are at the forefront in this battle. “Changing the rule on red card suspensions mid-tournament is a disgrace and a perversion of justice,” their joint statement said.

Infantino’s earlier ties with the US President may also complicate things further. Reportedly, both have had ties since 2018, when the US, Canada, and Mexico won the bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Infantino was also seen at Trump’s 2025 inauguration. He pitched for him, saying, “We should all support the president’s work.”

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The USMNT is now out of the tournament. But what has erupted from their last two knockout games could pose the biggest challenge the FIFA President may face in his tenure.