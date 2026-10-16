FIFA President Gianni Infantino Apologizes Over Failed World Cup Stake Sale Plan but Dodges Key Questions

FIFA President Gianni Infantino faces growing pressure over a plan tied to the commercial rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA has already dropped the plan, but football officials still want answers about how it was developed and why FIFA did not consult them properly.

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Infantino apologized to the FIFA Council in Zurich on Thursday. He admitted mistakes in the way FIFA handled communication and consultation for the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise project.

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“First of all, I apologized for the mistakes that, uh, we made in relation to the communication and consultation process related to the FIFA Forward Enterprise, uh, project, which then led to many consequences,” Infantino said in a video statement after the meeting, as the clip was shared by BBC Sport on X.

Gianni Infantino also made it clear that FIFA had never finalized the proposed deal.

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He said, “But what is important to remember is that, uh, it was a proposal, so in no way a done deal, just a proposal.”

His statement explained that the project was only a proposal. However, it did not answer the questions about how FIFA planned to manage the deal. Reports valued the project at $4.2 billion.

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The plan involved creating a company to manage the World Cup’s commercial rights. Private investors led by Joshua Kushner were expected to invest in the company. His investment firm was reportedly set to receive at least a 20% stake.

FIFA dropped the proposal in July after facing strong opposition. Still, the issue continues to create problems for Infantino and his relationship with several football leaders. This is especially true because it is not the first time that the FIFA president has come under fire. During the 2026 World Cup, Infantino faced strong opposition after Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension was pushed to a later date.

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Reports indicated that President Donald Trump contacted the FIFA president, after which they decided to push the forward’s two-match suspension to a date after the World Cup. Neither party has since confirmed or denied it, although the eventual decision drew heavy criticism. Even the Belgian FA, USA’s opponents during the tournament, wrote a strong public statement, criticizing FIFA and Infantino.

However, this time around, Gianni Infantino had other plans with the project. The Italian explained that he had big dreams and simply wanted to change the landscape of football.

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He said, “Its intention was, uh, merely to, uh, create more success stories like, uh, the ones that inspire people around the world during the FIFA World Cup twenty twenty-six, because football is for everyone.”

However, his explanation did not satisfy European officials. They wanted more details about the financial plan and how FIFA had developed it.

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European officials leave meeting disappointed

According to ESPN, citing the Associated Press, the FIFA Council meeting lasted about three and a half hours. Despite Infantino’s apology, European officials remained unhappy with the lack of answers.

They wanted more information about the investment plan and the red-card case involving United States forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup.

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German football leader Bernd Neuendorf openly criticized the meeting’s outcome.

Neuendorf said, “No satisfactory answers were provided.”

The Balogun case also raised questions after reports said that United States President Donald Trump had intervened in the matter. European officials wanted Infantino to explain what had happened and what role Trump had played. However, they said he did not provide the details they wanted.

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Debbie Hewitt, chair of the English Football Association and a FIFA vice president, also demanded greater accountability from Infantino.

Hewitt said, “The man has to answer those questions. If he doesn’t answer those questions, no, he is not fit to be the FIFA president.”

Hewitt also described Infantino’s apology as being offered “with some contrition.”

The controversy comes as Infantino prepares for the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 18 in Rabat, Morocco. He wants to remain in charge of world football, but UEFA is leading efforts to challenge his leadership. The dispute has raised concerns about FIFA’s transparency and the way its leaders make decisions.

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UEFA has also tried to obtain evidence through United States courts. It is preparing a possible criminal complaint in Switzerland over the proposed commercial rights deal.

However, FIFA’s lawyers have opposed these efforts and described UEFA’s actions as a “smear campaign.”

Despite the criticism, several football officials, especially in Africa, still support Infantino. Ahmed Yahya, head of Mauritania’s football federation and a FIFA Council member, defended the FIFA president.

Yahya said, “The key point for us is that we see Gianni as the right person to continue leading football.”

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FIFA has also proposed giving an extra $15 million to each of its 211 member associations over the next four years. This would be in addition to the $10 million each association is already expected to receive through 2030.

FIFA has said it cannot share details of the investment project because legal proceedings are still underway in the United States.

With the election approaching, Infantino’s apology has not ended the controversy. He has admitted mistakes in how FIFA handled the proposal, but critics still want clear answers.

Gianni Infantino’s main challenge is to address their transparency concerns while keeping enough support to remain FIFA president.