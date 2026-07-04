FIFA President Under Fire After Claiming He ‘Suffered’ During Tense Argentina Clash at World Cup

Gianni Infantino cannot stay out of the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup. From attending almost all major games at the World Cup to giving sensational interviews, his calendar has been a handful. The FIFA President’s latest gaffe arrived in the form of a viral video in which he claimed he suffered with Argentina during their encounter with Cape Verde. Fans were quick to spot Infantino’s change of tone before he backtracked to a neutral stance.

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The Argentina-Cape Verde round of 32 clash was an instant World Cup classic. Defending champions Argentina were taken to extra time by the underdog Cape Verde, who just refused to cede defeat. But an 111th-minute own goal ended their hopes as Argentina escaped a massive scare and made it to the round of 16. Millions of Argentina fans had a massive sigh of relief, and they were joined by Infantino, apparently.

In a viral video, while being interviewed by an Argentine journalist, Infantino supposedly said: “Tonight, I suffered with Argentina…but I’m neutral.” The latter part came out hastily, as if Infantino caught himself mid-thought.

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The brief pause was enough for fans to come up with new conspiracy theories and raise new questions about the integrity of the FIFA president.

“THE FIFA PRESIDENT WHO SHOULD BE NEUTRAL IS STRESSED AND RELIEVED THAT ARGENTINA HAS QUALIFIED!?!! IT’S STILL RIGHT IN FRONT OF US,” a fan wrote on X, demanding neutrality from the FIFA president.

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Similar controversies have marred Infantino’s reign in the past. FIFA was accused of influencing Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph. “He confirms what everyone thought… Go check out his reaction to Kolo Muani’s shot in 2022; the guy was sweating bullets,” a user complained.

“I’ve been calling this and the last World Cup rigged for Argentina, while there are guys who still do mental gymnastics saying otherwise,” another fan responded with an image of a man relaxing, knowing he was right all along.

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A few individuals were disappointed to see such a biased stance from the person who was supposed to oversee neutrality in the sport.

“This guy has no shame,” a person commented, while another wrote, “We’re literally fighting against a system, I never would’ve thought I’d have revolutionary ideas for soccer.”

Multiple matches of Argentina involved questionable refereeing decisions, to say the least, which only added fuel to the fire. Although multiple teams have been on the wrong side of controversial VAR calls and tight decisions, the speculations intensify when the defending champions get a call in their favor.

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Argentina is set to face Egypt in the round of 16 soon, and soccer fans will be keenly watching every call they will or will not be receiving.