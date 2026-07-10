FIFA Set To Generate More Than $11M Just Days After World Cup Final With This Latest Move

There are many fans who couldn’t experience the FIFA World Cup at the stadiums, but they need not worry because FIFA is giving all of us a chance to own a piece of this 2026 World Cup and be a part of the Final that takes place at MetLife Stadium.

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“FIFA is going to sell pieces of the MetLife Stadium pitch where the World Cup final will be played. The pieces are expected to bring in more than $11 million in revenue,” reported Polymarket Sports.

While the soccer world waits for the biggest match on the biggest stage, FIFA has already found another headline. This time, FIFA is selling preserved pieces of the World Cup Final pitch, turning football history into premium collectibles. Reports indicate supporters have already booked pieces before the July 19 final.

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Each collectible includes genuine grass preserved inside an acrylic cube with a USB showing the authenticity of the piece. The display case also carries the World Cup logo, venue, match date, and final score of the game.

Prices begin at $450 and go up to $3,000, and there are 4 editions with different collectibles included. The standard edition is $450, the Premium Edition is $900, the Elite Edition is $1,200, and the Hero Edition is $3,000.

The first three editions contain a 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5-inch grass cube. But the Hero Edition has a 3 x 3 x 3-inch grass cube, gold-etched metal souvenir ticket, mini replica 2026 World Cup Final match ball, and crystal-cut glass World Cup trophy replica.

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If every edition sells out, FIFA could generate more than $11 million from these collectibles alone. Every edition limits itself to 2026 pieces, making them as exclusive as the tournament itself. However, everyone who wants a piece of these needs to be patient, given shipping will only start after the World Cup finals are done and dusted. For now, the demand is so much that the first official release sold out.

Moreover, not only is FIFA giving a chance to fans to have a piece of history in their hands, but they are also allowing the most talked-about pitch to leave behind a different legacy. The surface came under scrutiny after Brazil’s match against Morocco, when players including Vinícius Júnior criticized the quality of the pitch. They said that it was dry and slow. Now, it is rewriting its final chapter.

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This is also not FIFA’s first attempt at turning famous football pitches into lasting collectibles for fans. Earlier, FIFA released preserved grass from the 2025 Club World Cup Final at the same stadium.

Although FIFA operates its own blockchain collectibles platform called FIFA+ Collect, this release avoids NFTs and focuses entirely on physical memories. With supporters already booking their piece of history before we even play the semis, the demand will surely grow when the final day comes.