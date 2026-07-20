FIFA Set to Investigate Argentine Players Behavior at World Cup Final After Red Card Controversy

Despite being the defending champions, a 1-0 loss in the World Cup final was too hard to handle for Argentina. Their players lost their cool and lashed out at Spanish players. That dangerous intent is now under the scanner as reports confirm that FIFA is planning to look closely into the incidents that unfolded after the final whistle.

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Argentina were second best in the final as they never really showed up. Spain did all the attacking and ultimately got their reward for being patient in the 106th minute as Ferran Torres scored the winner. The pain of the defeat broke the Argentine players, as a few resorted to violence. According to Sky Sports, the matter will now be looked at by FIFA.

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“FIFA is set to investigate the behavior of Argentina after the final whistle at the World Cup final,” Sky Sports reported. “Leandro Paredes was shown a red card for violent conduct after he grabbed and pushed Spanish players, including Eric García and Gavi. Nahuel Molina attempted to knock over Rodri as the Manchester City midfielder celebrated winning the World Cup.”

Leandro Paredes entered the pitch at halftime as a substitute. Known for his unapologetic tackles and rash fouls, he won a yellow card in just seven minutes after coming on. However, he walked the game on a tightrope as he saw his compatriot Enzo Fernández get sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

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Argentina went into extra time with the hope of taking the game to penalties, but it never materialized. As Spain players were eagerly celebrating their second World Cup trophy, Paredes grabbed Eric García by the throat and wrestled Gavi to the ground. It immediately earned him a red card from the referee, Slavko Vincic.

However, it was not the only notable incident, as Nahuel Molina reportedly seemed to have punched Spain captain Rodri. It drew a furious reaction from the Manchester City star, who was quick to confront him. Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi was also locked in a war of words with Aymeric Laporte over his pre-match comments about the officiating.

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It was another incident that caught FIFA’s attention, and it involved the coaching staff of Argentina.

“Argentina coach Roberto Ayala also appeared to try to punch Dani Olmo in the face.

So Argentina are being investigated for that behaviour after the final whistle,” the statement continued.

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Despite the painful nature of a defeat in a World Cup final, Argentina players aren’t getting any sympathy from either pundits or fans, as their violent behavior was widely condemned.

“There is no place or space for that. We know how much it means to them, and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times, we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible,” former English icon Alan Shearer expressed his dissatisfaction over their behavior on the BBC.

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The controversial final moments ended a tournament that was full of such unpleasant experiences for the players, coaches, and fans.