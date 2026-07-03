FIFA World Cup Celebrations Take a Shocking Turn as 4 Fans Reportedly Die After Mexico’s Win

Mexico’s best FIFA World Cup finish is reaching the quarterfinals , an achievement they last accomplished in 1986 . In 2026, just as Mexico won against Ecuador in the round of 32, fans couldn’t keep calm, and Mexico City’s streets witnessed a celebration like never before. Fireworks erupted, and hundreds flocked to the streets to celebrate Mexico’s first knockout win since 1986. But things quickly took a wrong turn as four people reportedly died as the celebrations went on.

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As per reports, four individuals died during the celebration.

The footage shows fans turning the streets into a festival, and a stampede was about to happen.

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According to Mexico City Health Secretary Nadine Gasman, two females and one male were found unconscious on streets near the Angel of Independence monument. On Tuesday night, thousands gathered at the same place. It is believed that the victims possibly died of asphyxiation, and all three were aged between 19 and 50.

Another man in his thirties was given emergency aid after suffering an epileptic seizure, convulsions, and gastrointestinal bleeding. But he couldn’t be saved after a cardiorespiratory arrest.

“After performing first aid and CPR techniques on the patients, they were transferred to a hospital for specialised medical care,” the city’s health authority said before, about rescuing the victims from different locations.

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City Mayor Clara Brugada expressed her “most sincere condolences” to the victims’ families. She also urged “always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy.”

This is a heartbreaking update amid Mexico’s winning campaign, as they are getting ready to face England in the round of 16 game. However, despite such updates, Mexican fans are not giving up.

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“It’s going to be difficult, but we are all very motivated. Mexico will play a game like the previous one, and they are going to beat England,” a fan named Francisco told The Guardian while walking along a buzzing Avenida 5 de Mayo.

And the biggest for the Mexican fans is the team’s defense. For reference, Mexico hasn’t conceded a single goal in their four tournament matches so far. Moreover, the game is played 7,200 feet above sea level, which traditionally saps the energy of visiting European teams. England will be no exception.

The round of 16 game will be played at the Azteca. Mexico holds a formidable 70-win record in 89 competitive matches at the Azteca, where they are unbeaten in World Cup play.

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Mexico winning against England and proceeding to the quarterfinals would be big for the team. Millions are hoping for the same.