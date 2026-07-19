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FIFA World Cup Final Features $1 Million Pitchside Hospitality Experience at MetLife Stadium

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Jul 19, 2026 | 7:36 PM EDT

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FIFA World Cup Final Features $1 Million Pitchside Hospitality Experience at MetLife Stadium

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Isha

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Jul 19, 2026 | 7:36 PM EDT

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The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off Sunday with a full house of fans supporting their nations. But for some, the experience carried a price tag most fans could never imagine. A photo of what were described as $1 million on-the-pitch seats went viral hours before kickoff, and it turns out several different providers are charging seven figures for a piece of Sunday’s game.

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“This is the view from the $1 MILLION on-pitch hospitality seats for the FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium. The exclusive package, sold by On Location, places fans right beside the pitch,” posted Alex M. Silverman on X, July 20.

On Location, FIFA’s official hospitality provider, lists a single Pitchside Lounge ticket at $57,500, which is the highest publicly posted single-seat price for the final. The seven-figure sum applies to bundled experiences layered on top of tickets like these.

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One of those is a $1 million package from events company Medium Rare, built around 10 guests attending Sports Illustrated’s “S.I. Beyond The Pitch” gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday night, headlined by 50 Cent and Diplo, followed by four premium match tickets, a helicopter transfer from Manhattan to MetLife Stadium, and a table for four at 4 Charles Prime Rib.

Separately, The Mark Hotel is selling its own $1 million “World Cup Extravaganza,” combining a four-night stay in the property’s penthouse, midfield pitchside seating, private helicopter transport, and a charter aboard a 70-foot sailboat past the Statue of Liberty.

And for those wanting even more, Knightsbridge Circle, a private concierge service, sold a $4 million package for six guests that includes front-row halfway-line seats and field access for the trophy presentation. The appeal, and the catch, come from the same thing: proximity. Field-level seating puts buyers a few steps from the players, but it also comes with real drawbacks.

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Because the seats sit at grass level, the angle makes it difficult to track tactical shape on the far side of the pitch, often forcing guests to rely on the stadium’s video board instead. Photographers, camera operators and security staff frequently block sightlines from that position, and the pitchside section at MetLife sits on the stadium’s unshaded side, leaving guests exposed to direct sun for the length of the match.

Whether any of it was worth the price is, as usual, in the eye of the beholder.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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