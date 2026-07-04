Folarin Balogun Wins Hearts With Class Act Despite Controversial Suspension at FIFA World Cup

The USMNT won a World Cup knockout game for the first time since 2002, but the central conversation after the game wasn’t about that at all. Folarin Balogun gave the USA the lead in the 45th minute, but was sent off controversially when he stepped on a Bosnian player’s ankle from behind in the 64th. The decision sent shockwaves across the American soccer fan base. However, Balogun is handling the suspension with grace.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think it was just important to stay calm. I never want to react out of anger and out of emotion,” Balogun said in a press conference. “There’s still lots of people we’re inspiring, little kids, boys and girls who are watching, and we have to show them the correct way to handle things, even when you think it’s unjust.”

There are multiple possible reasons for Balogun to be furious at the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t called a red in real time as the referee went to the VAR and only changed the decision after watching it in slow motion. He himself said that it should have been a yellow card. In addition, a similar foul by Lionel Messi was not called earlier in the tournament, which was pointed out by Jermaine Jones in the ESPN coverage of the game.

“For me, never is it a red card,” USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, he can’t ask for a review because of the World Cup rules. Had it been a longer suspension, the USA could have appealed it. Despite disagreeing with the decision, Balogun further reinforced that it was not a reason to crash out.

“As said, you can feel like something, injustice can happen to you. It’s not an excuse to be disrespectful… I’m aware that the World Cup might be the first time a lot of American viewers are tuning in,” he said. “So it’s important just to show people, whether things happen to you, good or bad, just to continue to be yourself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This response has touched the hearts of Team USA fans who have showered their striker with love as he prepares to sit on the sidelines for their round of 16 clash against Belgium.

“Better person than i would have been. absolute class,” wrote a fan. “Not enough said for the class and respect Balogun displayed in such a tough moment. Well done,” pitched in another.

Even in the moment, there was little reaction from Folarin Balogun. He had a look of disbelief and surprise rather than protesting the decision, something very common in the soccer world. After the game, he was only excited for the next game despite the suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just to support the boys, support the team,” he said. “I love ⁠seeing how engaged the country is in our journey and what ⁠we’re doing. I think my role is just to continue to support everybody, to keep morale high.”

And now, after the chaos in the media and among the fans, Balogun has not been swept up in the flow, keeping his composure. It has further improved his reputation.

“Incredible class and grace from Balogun, who is only 25 years old. An example to follow. 🇺🇸👏👏👏,” wrote a fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Soccer World Cup in the United States is probably the introduction to the sport for many. And their premier striker showing maturity further keeps the fanfare grounded and gives them reassurance regarding their path ahead. In the past, Team USA has been hyped as one of the teams to watch out for, but the results have not been there. And calmness was exactly the quality that impressed the viewers.

“He responded very professionally. I was impressed with him and the team not losing their cool,” wrote a fan. “Can’t wait to see him back scoring goals in the quarters vs. Spain or Portugal 🫡🫡,” commented another.

Team USA was only up 1-0 against a competitive Bosnian side when they went down to ten men. An onslaught followed thereafter. However, their defense kept calm as the team closed out the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, they face the stiff test of Belgium, which knocked out Senegal in a comeback win. If they manage to get past them, Portugal or Spain awaits in the quarterfinals, where they will need Folarin Balogun at his best.