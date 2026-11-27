Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a frightening start to his Thursday morning while travelling to training with Deportivo La Coruña. The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker was involved in a car accident in Spain on November 26. His Ferrari collided with another car on the AP-9 motorway. The impact caused the other vehicle to overturn. Thankfully, no one suffered any serious injuries.

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Despite the scary incident, Aubameyang continued his journey to the training ground. He even joined his teammates for the regular training session. The 37-year-old later spoke about the accident and shared a positive update about everyone involved.

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Speaking to reporters after training, Aubameyang said, “Yes, it was a little scare, but in the end, we’re okay, and that’s the most important thing. These things happen in life. For me, the most important thing is that the person who was involved in the incident, the accident with me, is also okay and hasn’t suffered any injuries. Well, after bad things, good things come. I’m sure of that.”

The accident came at an important time for the striker. He has only recently returned from an injury and is now preparing for a big La Liga game.

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According to Spanish outlet La Voz de Galicia, the accident happened at around 9:23 AM local time near Piadela in North-Western Spain. Aubameyang was driving his Ferrari F12 N-Largo on the AP-9 motorway, near kilometre 16, when it collided with a BMW X1.

The impact caused the BMW to overturn. The car suffered visible damage, and a tow truck had to remove it from the road. Aubameyang’s Ferrari also suffered some damage. However, the striker could still drive it.

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According to AS, Aubameyang was travelling on a road that Deportivo players and staff regularly use to reach the club’s training centre in Abegondo. The training ground is around 25 kilometres from A Coruña.

Thankfully, Aubameyang did not need medical attention. The accident also did not affect his availability for Deportivo’s upcoming match against Barcelona.

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Interestingly, this was not the first time Aubameyang had experienced a road accident. He was involved in another incident in November 2019 while playing for Arsenal in the Premier League.

According to Sports Mole, the accident happened near Potters Bar in Hertfordshire on the M25 motorway. Aubameyang was returning home after training when his £270,000 Lamborghini Aventador was involved in a collision.

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The Sun also published footage of the incident. The video showed Aubameyang standing next to his damaged Lamborghini and checking the vehicle with another motorist.

Thankfully, the striker escaped without any injuries on that occasion too. In fact, he played the full 90 minutes against Leicester City the following day. However, Arsenal lost the match 2-0.

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Just like the latest incident, the 2019 accident did not stop Aubameyang from carrying on with his football commitments.

Aubameyang Has Recovered From His Injury After Nearly Two Months Out

While the car accident grabbed attention, Aubameyang also had some good news about his fitness.

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The striker joined Deportivo La Coruña in the summer of 2026 and made an excellent start to his new campaign. He scored five goals in his first five official appearances for the Spanish club.

However, his strong start came to a stop after he suffered a right knee injury. According to SABC Sport, Aubameyang underwent surgery on his lateral meniscus on September 24. Doctors operated at a clinic in Madrid. Deportivo initially expected him to need around two months to recover.

His absence was a big setback for the club. At that point, he had scored half of Deportivo’s 10 league goals.

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Aubameyang finally returned to competitive action against Osasuna on November 2. He came off the bench and played over 21 minutes in Deportivo’s 2-1 win.

He also featured against Espanyol on November 7. Later, he played the full 90 minutes against Alaves on November 21.

The forward also shared an update about his recovery during his press conference on November 26. According to Cadena SER, he confirmed that he was now fully fit. He also said that he had completed his first week without feeling any pain.

Aubameyang explained that he had recently experienced some discomfort in his ankle. He believed it could be linked to the way he protected his knee during recovery.

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However, he felt fine after playing the full 90 minutes against Alaves. He was also happy with the progress he had made.

This update came at a good time for Deportivo, with an important league match just around the corner. Aubameyang will now turn his attention towards Deportivo’s upcoming La Liga match against Barcelona on Sunday, November 29.

The match will take place at the ABANCA-Riazor Stadium. It will be part of Matchday 14 of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

According to the official La Liga website, Barcelona will enter the match as league leaders. Deportivo, meanwhile, will look to improve their position from 12th place.

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The game will also give Aubameyang a chance to face his former club. He represented Barcelona during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He made 18 appearances for the Spanish side.

Aubameyang will now look to continue his comeback and help Deportivo earn valuable points. Thankfully, both people escaped serious injuries in the accident, and he completed his training session. With his fitness back, the former Barcelona striker can now focus on his next challenge against his former club.