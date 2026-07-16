France’s Defeat to Spain Sparks Huge Replay Petition as Fans Cry Foul Over Key Decision

We are a couple of days removed from Spain’s 2-0 trashing of France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal. The fans in Spain are getting ready to face Argentina in the final of the World Cup. But the French fans are signing petitions about the game against Spain.

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“FRENCH SUPPORTERS HAVE LAUNCHED A PETITION TO REPLAY FRANCE,” reported Actu Foot on X. “They justify the petition by writing: « During the penalty awarded to Spain, Lamine Yamal handled the ball. France shouldn’t have conceded that first goal, which changed the entire complexion of the match. Sports must be played by the rules, and tonight they were not respected.”

With the World Cup having just 2 games left, French fans are not able to let go of the decision in the first half that left France frustrated and supporters demanding answers. Lucas Digne swung his leg at a loose ball inside the penalty area but caught Lamine Yamal on the thigh instead.

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Referee Iván Barton immediately pointed to the spot, and Mikel Oyarzabal made France pay with the opening goal.

The controversy began because many believed the penalty should never have stood after watching the replays. Several angles appeared to show the ball brushing Yamal’s arm before Digne made contact with Yamal.

French supporters argued that the referee should have overturned the penalty and awarded Spain a handball. However, VAR reviewed the entire sequence and agreed with the on-field referee that Spain deserved the penalty.

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That review became the biggest reason why the debate is still going on with the World Cup final just a couple of days away.

But under the current IFAB Laws, Yamal’s arm remained close to his body and never made him bigger. ITV referee analyst Christina Unkel agreed, saying, “The contact is on the sleeve of Yamal; it would not be considered part of the arm.”

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She added, “That would not be recalled back for a handling offence. The penalty should stay,” backing both VAR and the on-field referee.

Former England defender Gary Neville believed the focus should have been on Lucas Digne instead of the officials.

“He’s not even aware he’s there, he hasn’t got a clue,” Neville said while talking about the foul on Yamal.

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Looking back at the game in hindsight, that decision proved to be very big for Spain. Because France completely lost their grip on the game after that one decision. Spain controlled possession, dominated the midfield battle through Rodri and Dani Olmo. They never gave the French attack of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise a chance to even look dangerous.

That penalty might be questioned long after the World Cup is over, but it should not overshadow everything Spain produced in those 90 minutes. France came into the game as strong favorites to win not just the semifinal, but the World Cup. They had scored 16 goals in the 6 games. But in the semis, they barely even looked like a threat to Unai Simón.

With Pedro Porro’s goal in the 58 th minute, Spain killed the game, in what was one of the most dominant games of this World Cup. Now La Roja stands one win away from another World Cup title since 2010. And will be going against the defending champions, Argentina.