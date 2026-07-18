French Manager Denies Players’ Last Days in America Before FIFA World Cup Match

Despite France’s dreams of lifting the World Cup being over, Didier Deschamps isn’t letting his team treat their time in America like a vacation. The French team is currently preparing to face off against England for the third-place game, and the veteran manager has made it clear that celebration comes only after discipline.

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Following the French team losing their semifinal against Spain 0-2 in Arlington, Texas, the team flew over to Miami for their final game of the World Cup, hoping to get a day to clear their heads. According to L’Équipe, several players asked Deschamps for a night off in the city, but he denied their request, emphasizing a need to remain locked in on the match at hand.

The players reportedly negotiated several conditions for a day off, including a midnight curfew, but were shot down. This is likely due to the 2026 World Cup being Deschamps’ last outing as the French team’s manager, marking an end to 14 years in this position, with Zinedine Zidane already lined up to be his successor.

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The players recognize how much the game means to their coach, with Ibrahima Konaté speaking out in a pre-game conference in tribute to Deschamps.

“I would like to thank him, his staff and everyone who has supported him throughout his long journey with the French national team, because it’s been a long road,” he said. “He has brought so much joy to the French people. It’s true, there have also been some disappointments along the way, but we mustn’t forget all the happiness he’s given us.”

Deschamps himself made it clear that he sees playing for the team as a responsibility towards his country and their people.

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“We aren’t headed to the match we were hoping for, but we still have a match to play and we have a duty to fulfil,” he said. “When you wear the France shirt, it’s not just about what you get, it’s also about giving back. It’s the standard I set for myself, for my staff and for the players too. We have a responsibility towards every France fan who has followed us and shared in our ups and downs.”

He also made it clear that he will miss his time with the national team, calling it the “most beautiful thing” that has happened to him. Miami will now mark the final stage in the career of the legendary coach, and his team will have to give up one day of relaxing to give him a good farewell.