French Soccer Star Makes World Cup History as Lionel Messi’s Record Fails to Last Long

Argentina’s comeback against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 was epic on its own. But Lionel Messi creating history, again, at the age of 39 just made it all that sweeter. It made him the highest goal-scorer in the tournament’s history, taking his tally to 21. However, just one day before the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner plays for the ultimate prize in the Final against Spain, history got re-created, not by him, but by Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

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Mbappe scored twice in a crazy third-place playoff game against England, which ended in a 6-4 defeat for the French. It took his overall World Cup goal tally to 22, which puts him #1 on the list, for now.

Messi has a chance to reclaim the record in the final, which takes place today at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, against a Spanish defense that has conceded just one goal in the entire tournament, a 41st-minute equalizer by Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere in the quarterfinals. But considering the larger picture, Messi is unlikely to hold on to the record, even if he scores more than once.

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This is expected to be the 39-year-old’s last World Cup appearance, with Mbappé, 27, expected to play in a few more. His astounding goal-scoring record at the tournament is also proof that he steps up when his country needs him most. He scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup, which France won, and eight in 2022, where they lost to Messi’s Argentina in the final.

The Les Bleus captain finished his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals, putting him two goals clear of Messi at the top of the World Cup all-time scoring charts.

In what was coach Didier Deschamps’ final game in charge of France, Mbappe rediscovered the clinical finishing he failed to show against Spain in the semifinals. His two goals kept France fighting until the end, as they recovered from a 4-0 halftime deficit to put up a valiant fight.

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While France fell short of victory, Mbappe once again strengthened his remarkable World Cup legacy. Messi has the chance to do the same, entering the final as the defending champion. He also has two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls to his name, having won them in 2014 and 2022. Ahead of the night when he could make that three and lift his second World Cup trophy, he had a message.

Lionel Messi shares his thoughts ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final

The eyes of the world will be on Messi. Even the Spaniards will watch with their breaths held, hoping that the little magician can be tamed by their resolute defense. But the expectation remains that he’ll score. Even Mbappe is confident that Messi can re-take the top spot in the finals.

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“Leo scores all the time. Tomorrow he will score for sure,” Mbappé told Fox Sports after the England game ended yesterday.

Messi, however, doesn’t appear to be thinking about that. He’s focused on bringing the trophy back to Buenos Aires once again, which would immortalize him as Argentina’s greatest World Cup winner alongside his legendary compatriot, the late Diego Maradona, who also won two World Cups.

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With only a few hours left before the championship match begins, Messi has also shared his thoughts with his teammates.

“The nicest thing about all these years was never just the titles, but all the way. Share the day-to-day with this group, compete together, get up in the difficult moments, and enjoy every step. Thanks to each of my teammates, the technical staff, and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family.

Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase. COME ON ARGENTINA,” the 39-year-old added in his latest IG post.

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As the entire world prepares to watch one of the biggest games on the planet today, all eyes will be on Messi. Do you think he will score today and guide his team to another World Cup victory?