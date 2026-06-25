“Frustrating”: Former Referee Calls Out 5-Game Suspension of Qatar’s Assim Madibo for Fouling Canada’s Star at FIFA World Cup

Assin Madibo’s five game suspensions for a tackle on Canada’s Ismael Kone has ignited a debate on a FIFA precedent. The punishment that exceeded the standard 3-game ban for a violent conduct foul led a former referee to believe FIFA took its decision rooted in emotion rather than the actions on the pitch.

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Madibo received a red card during the game, and after reviewing all the evidence, the disciplinary committee released a statement which confirmed Madibo’s five-game suspension for the breach of article 14.1.e (serious foul play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The statement also revealed that Madibo and the QFA have the right to appeal. Discussing the suspension on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, former referee Christina Unkel stated she was disappointed with the length of the ban.

“This is just unacceptable. A suspension of five games is unnecessary. It is really frustrating. He’s attempting to play the ball in a fair manner. You see the challenge, and you’re arguing if it was a yellow or a red-card challenge, but to say you’re going to elevate a one-game suspension, which is natural, to go to the level of a five-game suspension, which let me inform you, violent conduct, is typically 3-game suspension. This is incredibly excessive,” she said after joining the studio virtually.

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Unkel, who started refereeing at the age of ten, has both international and domestic experience as a former FIFA referee. She believes that the world governing body must set a fair precedent with this incident.

“I get it, we all feel for Kone. I am glad that there’s an appeal process to this. There needs to be a rationale as to why you are giving a 5-game suspension. At the end of the day, you’re setting an unrealistic precedent that is not rooted in facts and is more rooted in emotion. I hope the QFA appeals for this, and I think they will be successful when they appeal this,” Unkel said.

The incident occurred in the second half of the Canada-Qatar clash on June 18. Canada was already leading 3-0 and had a man advantage at halftime. Kone dropped deep in the 51st minute to receive the ball and drive upwards with a sudden change of direction. Madibo was already committed to the tackle and was outfoxed by Kone’s sharp turn. He lost his footing and swept Kone’s left foot off the ground with his leading right foot.

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The popping sound of Kone’s foot caught the attention of Canadian coach Jesse Marsch, who was in the technical area nearby. Kone was visibly distraught, and his teammates formed a wall around him as he received treatment. The referee, Cristian Reyes, handed Madibo a yellow card and swiftly changed it to a red without any intervention from the VAR. Madibo didn’t even protest the decision and immediately made his way into the tunnel. Kone was ultimately stretchered off to massive applause from the home crowd.

In the immediate aftermath, Madibo was pictured in Canada’s locker room and even at the hospital where he hugged Kone.

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Madibo went into the Canadian dressing room after the game to apologise to Kone’s teammates, and he later visited Kone in hospital. Kone suffered a tibia and fibula break and was operated on at the earliest. He embraced Madibo, and the picture went viral quickly. The offender had no ill intent and was even remorseful.

But FIFA factored in the extent of Kone’s injury before punishing Madibo. Kone is likely to miss out on six to eight months of soccer. The US Sassuolo midfielder is already looking forward to rehabilitation as he jokingly revealed his next role during the World Cup.

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His Canadian team went on to win the Qatar game 6-0 and Nathan Saliba held Kone’s shirt after scoring. Despite losing their last league phase game 2-1 against Switzerland, they punched their tickets to the knockouts from Group B as runners-up. Canada will face South Africa in the round of 32 on Sunday.

But the suspension will sting Madibo, who has never been sent off so far in his career, the most.

Qatar crashes out in the group stages again

Madibo has been a sporadic selection for the Qatar National Team since his debut in 2017, with 67 appearances. He played 79 minutes for Qatar in their 1-1 draw against Switzerland. After a three-game losing debut at the 2022 home World Cup, the Arab nation picked up its first points at the global tournament against Switzerland on June 13, 2026.

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Madibo started the second game and had to leave after picking up a red card. Having lost 6-0 against Canada, they needed a victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina to keep their knockout dream alive.

They were already without the services of Madibo for the crunch game. But Qatar failed to impress as Kerim Alajbegovic scored in the 29th minute. Mahmud Abunada scored an own goal five minutes later. Although a goal from Hassan Al Haidos gave them hope, Ermin Mahmic settled the contest in the 80th minute as Bosnia won 3-1.

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It ended another World Cup in the group stages for Qatar as the reigning Asian champions are still searching for their World Cup victory. Madibo will not be available for selection due to the extended ban from FIFA.

But there is some hope, according to Unkel, who is confident of Qatar winning the appeal.

At the 2014 World Cup, Brazil’s Neymar Jr. injured his vertebrae after a heavy coming together with Colombia’s Juan Camilo Zuniga. The Colombian defender was neither booked on the pitch nor sanctioned retrospectively. FIFA even rescinded the red-card suspensions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, and Moise Caicedo before the World Cup to ensure all the nations participated at full strength.

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At the time of writing, there is no official statement from either QFA or the player on their next steps.